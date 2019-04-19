Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 19, 2019, 9:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Katy Perry is debuting another exciting hair look — her second this week!

The "Roar" singer, who rocked bright pink locks at the judges' table on "American Idol" just days ago, has moved on to wavy blond tresses that make her look ready for the beach.

Perry, 34, took to Instagram on Friday to show off her new shoulder-length flaxen 'do, which is much longer than the short blond pixie cut she's worn for much of the past year.

The photo finds Perry posing in the mirror as hairstylist Chris Appleton primps a few strands.

"Como te llamas, baby?" or "What's your name, baby?" the singer captioned it.

Earlier this week, Perry rocked bright pink hair on "American Idol." Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Perry timed her sexy new look to coincide with the release of a new collaboration with Daddy Yankee. She joins the Latin superstar on a remix of his hit "Con Calma."

Speaking of Latin superstars, is it us or does Perry look just like hip-swiveling Grammy winner Shakira with her new blond mane?

"Como te llamas, baby?" Katy Perry (left) or Shakira? katyperry/Instagram, Getty Images

Of course, it's hardly the first time Perry's gone long and blond.

As recently as February 2017, the singer — who's worn every hair color under the rainbow — channeled Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe with a gorgeous platinum bob.

Katy Perry channeled Marilyn Monroe with a platinum blond bob in February 2017. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

But by May 2017, the restless hair chameleon had chopped it all off into a shorter buzz cut — telling talk show host Ellen DeGeneres the new 'do was inspired by her.

Perry told Ellen DeGeneres her super-short pixie cut in May 2017 was an homage to the talk show host. Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I went into my hairstylist the other day, and I was like, 'I want the Ellen.' And I got it!" she joked.

Whatever her reasons, we love watching Katy's endless hair surprises!