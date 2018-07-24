This eyelash curler was Kaley Cuoco's secret weapon at her wedding

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

For her wedding day, "The Big Bang Theory" star and animal activist Kaley Cuoco — wearing first a dress by Reem Acra followed by a Tadashi Shoji pantsuit — brought the drama. And we mean that in the most beautiful and breathtaking way possible, thanks in large part to her longtime makeup artist Jamie Greenberg.

But it’s Greenberg who crafted Cuoco’s glowing look, which we can only call vow-za. If you follow either of them on social media, you’ll notice their close and very affectionate relationship, full of silly photos and sweet missives.

“Kaley is the best and funniest person ever. She knows what she likes,” said Greenberg.

Of course, we had to ask Greenberg to name the key items she used on Cuoco. Best thing we learned? Almost every single product is affordable.

1. skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $30, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

She started with skyn Iceland’s eye masks, which are beloved by Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and a few TODAY editors. They've even appeared on Cuoco's Instagram.

2. Ardell Multipack 110 Lashes, $10, Amazon

Then, to give Cuoco's orbs a major boost, Greenberg applied Ardell false eyelashes, which she trimmed herself. Guess who else is a major fan? Model Tess Holliday.

3. SURRATT BEAUTY Relevée Lash Curler, $30, Sephora

Then, she went for even more eye pop, thanks to a beauty industry favorite: the Troy Surratt eyelash curler “The eyelash curler is good for all eye shapes and really curls your lashes,” said Greenberg.

4. COVER FX Gold Bar Highlighting Palette, $39, Ulta

And if you spotted a tiny hint of shimmer, that was no accident: Greenberg applied Cover FX highlighting palette in white gold in the corner of her eyes.

The focus, per Greenberg, was Cuoco’s “effortless and natural beauty.”

The vibe during the ceremony and subsequent reception: “best day ever,” said Greenberg.

We’ll say “I do” do that.

