Kaley Cuoco ties the knot in beautiful ranch wedding, dons bridal cape and jumpsuit

For Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, there's a simple equation for love: KC².

That's the cute catchphrase she and newly minted husband Karl Cook used for their wedding on Saturday!

Just like their initials, Cuoco and Cook, a professional equestrian, seem to be a perfect match.

The pair tied the knot on a ranch near San Diego in a romantic ceremony (hence, the stable in the background).

In the stunning photo, Cuoco wears a long, vintage-style cape for the ceremony. "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️," she wrote.

In another photo from the wedding, the actress is seen smiling from ear-to-ear with her hubby, sparkling in a bridal jumpsuit. It's a look that's been a recent favorite for fashion-forward brides. In fact, J. Crew has a line of wedding jumpsuits for brides who want something different than the traditional wedding gown.

"Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared ? ?" she wrote, clearly ready to celebrate.

Cuoco, who was previously married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting, was looking to find love again after her divorce. And although the star thought she would never marry again, she broke down in happy tears when Cook proposed on her 32nd birthday last year.

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco said in an interview with PEOPLE. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Here's wishing this gorgeous and perfectly suited couple many years of happiness together!