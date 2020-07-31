Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is all about having fun in the sun, enjoying the beach and lounging in your pool. Spending time by the water is always fun, but you also run the risk of dropping your phone.

To help take the anxiety off your shoulders, consider investing in a waterproof phone case or a waterproof phone bag to keep your most prized possession safe all summer long. Not only will a waterproof phone case eliminate stress, but many designs allow users to submerge their devices underwater to capture truly unique photos and videos.

Ahead, we've compiled a list of top-rated and bestselling waterproof phone cases and pouches that are designed to keep your phone damage-free.

Waterproof iPhone cases

The Ounne waterproof phone case is compatible with the iPhone XR, can be fully submerged in up to 6.6 feet of water and has a rugged encasing that protects against drops and scratches.

It has over 750 verified Amazon reviews and seems to be well-loved. Many customers rave about this case for its low price and invisible-like cover.

The Vapesoon iPhone 11 Waterproof Case is another great option for thin yet durable protection. It can be submerged in water for as long as 20 minutes — making it great to use while your snorkeling or taking selfies in the ocean.

It's made with an extra slim case that allows you to show off the exterior of your phone while still staying protected from water damage.

This case is an "Amazon's Choice" product with 1,000 verified reviews. The built-in screen protector is transparent and allows you to take crystal clear photos and videos underwater, and the IP68 standard waterproof feature even allows you to bring your iPhone XS in the shower. This case also supports wireless chargers if you've cut the cord.

For those who have an iPhone 11 Pro, you can't go wrong with this Amazon's Choice waterproof case from Janazan. It's less than $20 and can be submerged in up to 6.6 feet of water for 30 minutes. Plus, the clear encasing allows you to show off the color of your phone.

If you have the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you'll totally love this waterproof case from Amazon. Unlike some other cases, it allows you to use various control buttons underwater and can protect your phone from up to 1,000 drops.

LifeProof offers a variety of great waterproof phone cases for many different phone types and sizes, but we especially like the Frē Case because it's sleek and keeps your phone completely sealed.

LifeProof says this case is "born for water" with its built-in cover and operational depth and drop height of 6.6 feet. Not only is it waterproof and drop-proof but the Frē will also keep your iPhone SE protected from dirt and snow.

While this is by the far the most expensive option on our list, many reviewers believe it's worth the price. One customer on Amazon said this case is "better than phone insurance."

"This case is amazing at protecting your phone from pretty (much) anything and everything. I have two very little kids, and live a rough and tumble life, and I never have to think about my phone breaking or getting scratched," they said.

This waterproof Otbba case can accommodate both iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus. It can sustain water for up to two hours, and you can even use your touch ID!

If you prefer the iPhone 7 or 8, this highly-rated option from Ordtby will fit your needs. It features a transparent camera window to make sure you're still utilizing Apple's camera technology to the fullest.

Other waterproof phone cases

If you own a Samsung series phone and love to go scuba diving, you'll totally love this case that allows you to still use your phone and take photos. It will protect your phone for up to 60 minutes in water as deep as 50 feet and 30 minutes at 98 feet

This Singdo case is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S20 and has a biometric fingerprint reader on the built-in screen protector to use while you're underwater. It can handle being submerged in up to 4 feet of water for up to one hour.

If you're a Google Pixel 3A user, consider this "Amazon's Choice" case from Meritcase. You can swim with it for up to 60 minutes and it's drop-resistant.

The Testgo Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Waterproof Case has a built-in fingerprint reader and can be submerged underwater for up to 30 minutes, making it ideal for water sports like snorkeling, swimming and even surfing!

This waterproof Samsung Galaxy S8 case has over 1,800 positive verified reviews on Amazon. It's dust-proof, shock-proof, and of course, waterproof. Plus, it only costs $19!

Waterproof phone pouches

If you don't want to commit to a waterproof case for everyday use, you may be more interested in a waterproof phone pouch to use on a situational basis.

The Mpow universal waterproof case is an Amazon bestseller with over 8,600 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating.

The clear pouches allow you to easily operate your phone's touch screen functions while being fully submerged. It comes in a pack of two and fits a variety of different devices.

For those worried about the tide coming up during a beach day and damaging your phone, consider the Pelican Go Case. It will protect your phone in shallow waters of 3 feet or less. It's also crush-proof and dustproof thanks to the rubberized protective bumper, and it even includes an integrated single hinge latch to conveniently clip onto your beach bag.

The Joto Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch is another well-loved case with over 28,000 verified Amazon reviews. It comes with a neck strap for extra convenience and fits all smartphones up to 6.8 inches in diagonal size. While the black shade will certainly go with all bathing suits and cover-ups, it's also available in other fun colors.

For those looking for a reliable, floating phone pouch, consider this one from CaliCase. It's made with two layers of high-quality plastic for maximum waterproof protection. It also features double-sided crystal clear windows to easily snap photos or take videos.

The FRiEQ waterproof case is an Amazon's Choice product with over 3,000 verified reviews. The case creates a secure seal around your device and is completely waterproof, dirt-proof, and dustproof while maintaining full touchscreen functionality. For less than $7, what more could you ask for?

