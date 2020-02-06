Watch these best friends of 36 years experience a remarkable Ambush Makeover

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Throughout our lives, we create meaningful relationships. Sometimes they are short-lived, but other times they are accompanied by an unbreakable bond that lasts for years.

That’s the case with best friends Marcy and Anastasia — the first Ambush Makeover guests to be featured during the first live audience show with Hoda & Jenna & Friends.

They didn’t expect to get a beauty and style transformation today but were thrilled for a morning of pampering with style expert Jill Martin, celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and Glamsquad artistic director and makeup artist Kelli Bartlett.

See the looks that had them glowing from head to toe!

Marcy

When Marcy heard that TODAY wanted a pair of best friends for Ambush Makeover, she immediately called her long-time friend Anastasia. They met 36 years ago at Penn State University and have remained close since. While attending Penn State, Marcy and Anastasia were sorority sisters in Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Though hesitant about being a guest on the show, Marcy felt comfortable knowing her best friend would be by her side for her transformational Ambush Makeover.

Short-sleeve Jumpsuit

Tahari ASL Flutter-Sleeve Velvet Jumpsuit

This gorgeous jumpsuit is similar to a TODAY reader favorite. It has a relaxed fit, a v-neckline and a tie front.

Romwe Ruffle Trim Jumpsuit

Available in 16 colors, this jumpsuit is ideal for everything from a birthday dinner to a day in the office. The spandex-blend material is slightly stretchy for optimal fit.

Snakeskin Pumps

Banana Republic Madison 12-Hour Pump

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and add these snakeskin pumps to your closet. If animal print isn't your favorite style, the heels also come in 13 other shades.

Steve Madden Vala Pumps

A pointed-toe pump is a classic style staple. This one has a 4-inch heel and a lightly padded footbed.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Peach Statement Earrings

J.Crew Embroidered Earrings

These gorgeous earrings are sure to draw some attention. They have incredibly intricate details that will stand out among the rest.

Iris Island Crystal Dangle Earrings

Feel glamorous with this pair of pink drop dangle earrings. They are plated in rose gold and complimented by Australian crystals.

Shapewear

Spanx Higher Power Short

The High Power Short from Spanx targets the stomach area and provides all-over support. The waistband features a no-slip strip, so they'll stay put throughout the day.

Robert Matthew Boy Shorts Shapewear

If you're looking for some shapewear at an affordable price, you'll want to take a look at these highly rated Robert Matthew tummy-control shorts. They have over 5,300 reviews, and buyers say that the quality is unbeatable.

Anastasia

Anastasia didn't second guess waking up at 5:00 AM for the chance to be picked for an Ambush Makeover. Standing alongside her friend Marcy, she was astonished when Martin and Licari chose the two.

After attending Penn State, both Anastasia and Marcy got married and had children. Their husbands are best friends, and their kids are both the same ages! They've watched the TODAY Show for years and never thought they would be featured on the show.

Chiffon Top

Rebecca Minkoff Cindy Top

Don't hesitate to bring out the bold colors during the colder months. This floral top is bound to brighten both your mood and your wardrobe!

Floral Chiffon Bow Top

This affordable top features an all-over floral pattern that's classic and chic. It's made from a chiffon material and includes a bow at the neckline.

Slimming Jeans

NYDJ Alina Skinny Jeans

Martin chose these skinny jeans because they're stylish and comfortable. Made from a stretchy and soft fabric, you'll be able to wear them all day long without any discomfort.

Levi Strauss & Co. Modern Skinny Jeans

The bestselling Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans have over 8,000 reviews on Amazon. The 4.5-star rating is backed by customer reviews — with some buyers raving about their versatile and slimming look.

Knee-high Boots

Kate Spade Helana Boots

Strut your stuff in these knee-high boots from Kate Spade. They are currently over $100 off their original price and can go with just about any outfit.

Kelly & Katie Argafina Boot

Having a good pair of black boots in your closet is essential. These are crafted with suede material and have a three-inch heel.

Silver Drop Earrings

Nissa Jewelry Veera Earring

These earrings are handmade and crafted with care — meaning each pair is one-of-a-kind!

Sterling Silver Round Drop Earrings

If you're looking for a practical earring that will complement your day-to-day wear, this pair of sterling silver earrings may do the trick.

For more style and beauty stories, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!