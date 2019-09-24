Handpicked by style expert Jill Martin for last week’s segment of Ambush Makeover, the aubergine shade is the perfect fit for fall. With an elegant scoop neck, elbow-length sleeves and stylish wide leg, the garment is both modern and timelessly chic.

“Oh, this is good!” guest co-host Andy Cohen exclaimed at the big reveal — and shoppers agree.

“This jumpsuit is beautiful,” one reviewer commented.

This jumpsuit can totally transform your fall wardrobe. TODAY

While the rich color is sure to make a statement, the clean lines and classic cut make it versatile enough for any occasion. Simply swap your accessories, and it’s easy to transition from day to evening.

Made with 5 percent spandex to give the fabric a little stretch, the piece also features side-seam pockets and a flattering waist tie, making the jumpsuit both fashionable and functional.

Sometimes all you need is a good jumpsuit to get you out of a fall style rut!

