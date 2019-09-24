At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Just as the weather transitions from season to season, so should your closet. Fall is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for a wardrobe overhaul — and this tie waist crepe jumpsuit by Tahari is perfect for jumping into the new season.
Tahari Tie Waist Crepe Jumpsuit
Handpicked by style expert Jill Martin for last week’s segment of Ambush Makeover, the aubergine shade is the perfect fit for fall. With an elegant scoop neck, elbow-length sleeves and stylish wide leg, the garment is both modern and timelessly chic.
“Oh, this is good!” guest co-host Andy Cohen exclaimed at the big reveal — and shoppers agree.
“This jumpsuit is beautiful,” one reviewer commented.
While the rich color is sure to make a statement, the clean lines and classic cut make it versatile enough for any occasion. Simply swap your accessories, and it’s easy to transition from day to evening.
Made with 5 percent spandex to give the fabric a little stretch, the piece also features side-seam pockets and a flattering waist tie, making the jumpsuit both fashionable and functional.
Sometimes all you need is a good jumpsuit to get you out of a fall style rut!
