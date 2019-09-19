At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It's a crisp morning on the Plaza, but the need to wear a light jacket isn't stopping TODAY fans from traveling to New York City to see yet another astounding Ambush Makeover.

The entire crowd was ecstatic, but a couple lucky people caught our attention. Lisa Levey came all the way from Scottsdale, Arizona, and Tina Burke ventured to the city from Clinton, Iowa.

Style expert Jill Martin joined Louis Licari in the studio to give these ladies a look that will turn heads. Lisa and Tina truly got the full treatment and left adorned with the hottest trends of the season — allowing them to get a jump start on their fall style game.

Tune in to check out these heartwarming beginning-to-end transformations.

Tina Burke

Tina recently lost 80-pounds and until now, has only worn sweatpants. She traveled all the way from Iowa with her nieces Alissa and Tamia, and her sisters Kris and Lisa. As a grandma and mother of four, wanted a beautiful new style to make her feel confident— and spoiler alert: she got just that!

Tie Waist Jumpsuit

Tahari Tie Waist Crepe Jumpsuit

The 2019 fall season is all about the jumpsuit and this Tahari style is at the top of our list. The unique aubergine color will stand out among the rest, but it's still classic enough to wear to the office or to a nice dinner.

Super Foxx Lapel Waist Tie Jumpsuit

This notch lapel jumpsuit is bound to be a staple in your autumn wardrobe. The elasticized waist gives it a form-fitting look, and the wide-leg style goes perfectly with a light leather jacket.

Suede Block Heels

Ann Taylor Suede Block Heels

If walking in heels isn't your strong suit, you may want to opt for these block-heeled suede shoes. The thick heel is becoming more popular by the day, and the stunning tan color is exceptionally versatile.

IDIFU Classic Closed Suede Block Heels

It's rare to find an affordable suede shoe (faux or not) that looks and feels fantastic — but we did just that! These ones come in 14 colors and buyers claim they are "pretty shocked at how comfortable they are."

Sam Edelman Stillson Heels

These heels are over 40% off, but don't let the price fool you because they are sure to provide a stunning addition to a dress, jeans or anything in-between.

Tortoiseshell Earrings

Bauble Bar Resin Hoop Earrings

Tortoiseshell is gaining a ton of attention which is why we were drawn toward these stunning resin hoops. They face forward so that they can be seen whether your hair is up or down, and the fun silhouette can go with multiple styles.

Acrylic Resin Hoop Earrings

These $9 earrings come in 10 different styles and will undoubtedly compliment your autumn wardrobe. They're made of acrylic material to keep them light — ensuring they won't pull on your ears.

Lisa Levey

This stunning lady came all the way from Scottsdale, Arizona, with a whole group of family members who were all ready to see her new look. She recently retired but continues to stay busy by visiting hospitals and retirement homes with her therapy dog — and she trained him all by herself! She wanted a fun look after leaving the corporate world and Jill was ready to help her achieve a relaxed and fun style.

Floral Chiffon Dress

Joie Shima Dress

Martin chose this beautiful dress to serve as a perfect summer-to-fall transition piece. The black is a classic look, but the floral additions provide a unique twist to the outfit!

Floral Print Bell Sleeve Dress

This floral gem comes in nine colors and is made from stunningly chic chiffon. It's breathable and light, making it ideal for those days that are still on the warmer side.

White House Black Market Suede Booties

A pair of black booties is a must for the fall months — and the lace up trend is showing up in stores everywhere. This sophisticated boot is adorned with gold-tone embellishments, and the stiletto heel is sure to turn heads.

Stacked-Heel Peep-Toe Booties

Don't like the stiletto look? With this suede pair, you don't have to. They pair perfectly with any fall-feeling dress and provide all-day comfort.

J.Crew Wave Earrings

Make waves with these elegant earrings from J.Crew. Martin picked these to add a little edge to a classic outfit.

Vintage Gold Twisted Earrings

A stunning gold look for under $8? We'll take three! These hoops are light in weight and will add a vintage look to any modern outfit.

