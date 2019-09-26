At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We're celebrating our first Ambush Makeover of the fall season, and though New York City is expected to have some pretty high temps today, we're all feeling that autumn-filled vibe.

Style expert Jill Martin stepped outside to find a couple lucky guests to participate in an awe-inspiring makeover filled with new hairstyles, upgraded makeup looks and an outfit to top it off. Accompanied by celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari, the style duo gave two enthusiastic (and well-deserving) women a look they could carry well into the fall and winter seasons.

Interested in seeing their transformations? Read on to see our guest's stories and Martin's super chic style choices below.

Julie Work

Julie Work is visiting New York City all the way from Michigan. She and her three best friends Debbie, Wendy and Laura came to town for a fun girls trip — and visiting TODAY was on their bucket list.

After hearing her story, Jill Martin knew that Work was beyond deserving of an Ambush Makeover. She donated a kidney to a man in her church and continuously gives back to her community. Though she's an athlete and loves the comfort of practical workout clothes, she wanted a whole new style for the fall season.

Midi Wrap Dress

Satin Colorblock Dress

Martin picked this pretty wrap dress as one of the options for Work. The deep mahogany color is great for fall temperatures while the contrasting lighter shade clings to the final days of summer.

High Waist Midi Wrap Dress

If you're looking for an affordable alternative, this dress currently has a 4.8-star rating so it might be a great option. The round neck also offers more coverage for chilly autumn days.

Calf Hair Shoes

Calf Hair Kitten Heel Pumps

Martin paired the look with some fashionable calf hair kitten heels. The silhouette and pattern are both very on trend for fall and you can wear them with pretty much anything.

Calf Hair d'Orsay Flats

If you're looking for flats instead of heels, this cute pair might be right up your alley.

Gold Hoop Earrings

Ring Hoop Earrings

Martin added a pair of simple gold hoops to complete the look.

Thin Hoop Earrings

This traditional pair of hoops features a thinner metal for just a touch of sparkle.

Kathy Jacobs

We'd like to say a big "Happy Birthday" to Kathy Jacobs who is celebrating her 70th birthday with a first-time trip to New York City. She has ten grandkids and three daughters — meaning that with her busy lifestyle, she couldn't prioritize her wardrobe.

She loves wearing anything with bling and Martin was ready to deliver with some bold and practical looks.

Tie-Front Top

Clara Sunwoo Silver Lamé Twist Hem Top

Clara Sunwoo is at it again with a completely chic style. This shirt is made with carefree travel fabric that claims to be wrinkle free, ultra lightweight and breathable.

Love Stitch Long-Sleeve Twist Top

This refined and comfortable shirt is one of those fall style staples you can wear almost anywhere. Whether you want to pair the twisted top with a pair of jeans, leggings or corduroy pants, you'll find that it's super simple to pull off a stylish look.

Sleek Black Pants

Clara Sunwoo Ponte Kick Front Slit Pant

Change up the typical office look with a pair of front-slit pants. This style sits just above the ankle, and the slimming silhouette will give any outfit a professional flare.

Lee Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant

For a more affordable look, these pants might be the perfect choice. With 28 colors, a price tag under $20 and over 2,500 reviews, we think this could be a fantastic and affordable option.

Snakeskin Heeled Bootie

Banana Republic Skinny-Heel Ankle Boot

Martin chose these stunning snakeskin booties to compliment a simple, yet polished look. Though they come in a deep burgundy and a white leather option, these animal print ones are perfectly on-trend for the fall season.

Charles David Snakeskin Sock Bootie

If you took a double-take at these booties, we're right there with you. These eye-catching snakeskin sock booties are comfortable, exquisite and currently over 40% off!

Druzy Drop Earrings

BaubleBar Vina Druzy Drop Earrings

Jacobs adores bling and sparkles which is why these druzy drop earrings are the perfect way to compliment her outfit!

SugarFix Two-Tone Druzy Drop Earrings

The SugarFix line by BaubleBar includes a variety of elegant and bold earrings. Though they still have the same signature look of other BaubleBar earrings, you can get these ones for a fraction of the price.

Voted for the other outfit option? Find the styles below!

Pink Long-Sleeved Dress

Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress

The second option for Work was this pretty silk dress. The Victorian-inspired silhouette and delicate pastel color make this a great option for a fancy dinner out.

Pleated Fit and Flare Dress

For a longer hemline in a similar cut, you might want to consider this pleated dress. It's racked up close to 500 reviews on Amazon.

Cork Shoes

Sam Edelman Hazel Heels

Martin paired the dress with heels designed to look like cork flecked with gold.

Decker Cork Slide Sandals

For a lower heel, these cork sandals seem like a great option. Plus, they've been discounted to just $15.

Pink Drop Earrings

Elle Gold Drop Earrings

Martin added a vibrant pair of pink earrings to complete the look.

Teardrop Leather Earrings

For a pop of color without all the bling, these earrings could work well. They're currently a bestseller at Walmart and would pair well with a formal dress or a simple T-shirt.

For more style stories, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!