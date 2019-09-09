At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The most popular closet items seem to change on a daily basis, so staying up to date on the latest trends can be quite a difficult task.

Designer and stylist Rachel Zoe stopped by TODAY to give three lucky ladies complete fashion makeovers with some of the most contemporary looks of the season.

You'll see everything from animal prints to gold accessories — along with swanky boots and timeless jackets. Check out some of her fall-inspired looks below!

Kelly

Kelly recently lost 50 pounds and is ready for a total style update. This outfit is timeless and the entire studio loved the new look!

It can be difficult to find a unique looking body suit, but this one by Rachel Zoe will stand out among the rest. This piece is adorned with a draped viscose shoulder and has the potential to add some fun flare to any fall outfit.

This pleated skirt can go with just about any shirt, sweater or jacket. It's currently one of the hottest trends on the shelves, and the high waist silhouette and elastic waistband are optimized for perfect fit.

Whether you're looking for utility or for a simple accessory, belts will do the job. This wide-waist belt in faux suede can change an entire outfit, and the gold buckle is sure to make a basic jeans and sweater combo stand out.

This pump is a classic and comes in four versatile colors. It has a mid-level heel, a fauz leather upper and a pointed toe for that timeless look.

Calling all animal print lovers! This bag from H&M is right on trend with the snakeskin look — and the narrow but spacious style will hold all your essentials without feeling too bulky.

Gold accessories go perfect with the warm colors of fall. Pair them with a sleek, form fitting dress for a night out, or a blazer and tank for a day in the office.

Vanessa

This 30 Rock employee has worked in the building for 30 years. Now, she's looking for a new office style and this makeover is sure to help.

You can't go wrong with this long-sleeve blazer. It has a crisp lapel collar, two welt pockets for additional utility and detail, and comes in an earthy-tone beige that works perfectly for a monochromatic or color-block look.

Don't let the fall weather trick you into thinking that dresses are out of season. Take this one straight from summer to autumn and pair it with a light jacket, blazer or cardigan sweater.

These Old Navy ballet flats come in five color options and are made of soft faux-suede. The cushioned foot bed and memory foam insoles are optimal for all day comfort.

You can find a tote anywhere, but finding the right one is a tougher task than you may think. This faux leather one from H&M has multiple internal compartments and enough space to hold a small laptop and essentials to take you through the day.

Tortoiseshell accessories, clothing, beauty trends and coffee staples are everywhere right now. Join the style gurus with these white earrings that play along with this seasonal look.

Keirsten

This mom of two wanted to update her summer uniform. Rachel Zoe pulled out all the stops to help her achieve her desired look!

We're here for the animal prints and you should be too. This leopard print blouse is a surprising all-around closet piece and showcases beautiful bell sleeves that can add a unique spin to a professional look.

These dark wash jeans can be worn on any fall day. They have a fitted thigh and a flared leg so you don't have to sacrifice a form-fitted look to stay on trend.

Get this completely chic look for only $32. These faux suede sock booties feature a stiletto high heel, a pointed toe, and can be dressed with anything from a pair of jeans to a flattering skirt.

You don't have to ride a motorcycle to sport this edgy look. This faux leather jacket from Zara is adorned with silver details and has the potential to add some serious character to basic jeans and a blouse.

