Watch this couple get an Ambush Makeover just in time for Valentine's Day

Typically, TODAY features two lucky women for an Ambush Makeover transformation — but we're doing things differently for Valentine’s Day!

In anticipation of the romantic holiday, lifestyle expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari chose to treat Mark and Roberta to a makeover as a couple.

The two knew they were meant to be together from a young age and are visiting the city before their 35th anniversary in May.

Since they rarely focus attention on their personal style, Mark and Roberta were thrilled to get a new look just in time for the holiday weekend.

See the new styles that had them grinning from ear to ear!

Roberta

The day Roberta met Mark, she wrote in her diary that he was the guy she was going to marry. Now, nearly 35 years later, the couple has two sons: 16-year-old Yager and 13-year-old Yorgen.

Roberta and her husband Mark love being older parents because it allows them to fully dedicate their time to their family. Now it’s time for these parents to get a little pampering for themselves.

Roberta says she rarely puts on makeup and has never colored or blow-dried her hair. That all changed when she entered the studio!

Leopard Blazer

Talbots Long Linen-Blend Blazer

Animal print is a year-round style that will add a striking look to any outfit. This blazer was extremely popular and sold out quickly. Thankfully, you can find a similar style jacket below!

BooHoo Tall Leopard Print Blazer

This blazer from BooHoo is currently 57% off and features a single lapel design. Though the style is bold, you should be able to easily wear this one from the office to a night out.

Red Tank

White House Black Market Layered Top

This layered top has a comfortable stretch and a gunmetal ring at the neckline. It pairs wonderfully with a denim jacket or blazer.

SocialiteV-Neck Lace Camisole

Find this vibrant tank in bright red or 17 additional colors. The lace trim at the neck adds a touch of character to the classic design.

Jeggings

Spanx Jean-ish Leggings

This pair of jeggings from Spanx is made for lasting comfort and style. The style features back pockets and a hem that sits right at the ankles.

Style & Co Pull-On Jeggings

Olive is a color that can easily go from winter to spring — which is why these jeggings can be a closet staple this time of year.

Knee-High Boots

Kate Spade Helana Boots

These beautiful Kate Spade boots are crafted from 100% leather and soft suede. They have a knee-high silhouette and pointed toe that will make any outfit look incredibly chic.

Franco Sarto Lucianna Boot

You can currently score 62% off on these tall leather boots. The slim style can go over or under jeans and pairs well with both casual and formal outfits.

Silver Hoop Earrings

Marlyn Schiff Oval Crystal Cluster Earring

The Marlyn Schiff Oval Crystal Cluster Earring comes in four gorgeous colors including a deep green, silver, gold and charcoal.

LeCalla Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings

For under $20, you can snag these sterling silver hoops that come in a beautiful gift box.

Mark

Mark was the best friend of Roberta’s older brother when the couple initially met. Though they were introduced to each other at a fairly young age, they knew right away that they were just right for each other!

The pair is back in New York after setting a Guinness World Record in 1998 for the longest consecutive kiss at the time (they locked lips for 29 hours!). Though they loved the looks they had when they got married 35 years ago, they haven’t changed it up since.

Mark rocks a mullet every day, but he is ready to leave the ‘80s behind and start fresh!

Navy Suit

Calvin Klein Extreme Slim Fit Suit

This polished blazer is made with a wool-blend material and features a classic blue hue. It's slightly stretchy for extra comfort and has a slim-fit silhouette.

Perry Ellis Portfolio Men's Slim-Fit Suit

You can currently save $225 on this suit from Macy's. Though it looks like a regular blue suit, its sharkskin material and double front pocket give the suit a unique twist.

Dotted Dress Shirt

Joe Joseph Abboud Repreve Slim Fit Dress Shirt

Made with recycled polyester and plastic bottles, this shirt should have you looking and feeling good.

Express Slim Dot Print Dress Shirt

There's no need to worry about wrinkles with this shirt from Express. The wrinkle-resistant material means you should be able to slip this on and head right out the door.

Brown Oxfords

J. Murphy Cap Toe Lace Up Shoes

These oxford shoes are crafted with Italian calfskin leather. They come in three colors including brown, black and burgundy.

Hush Puppies Davis Slip-On Oxford

The Davis Slip-On Oxfords are meant to keep your feet cool thanks to a breathable mesh lining. The classic shoe is available in both suede and leather.

Floral Tie

Egara Navy Floral Skinny Tie

Keep your formal wear fun with this floral skinny tie. The slim design is modern and buyers say it's great for multiple occasions.

The Tie Bar Moody Floral Cotton Tie

This tie will add a pop of whimsy to your wardrobe for only $18. If navy blue isn't your style, you can also get this one in a shade of burgundy.

Pocket Square

Men's Wearhouse 100% Silk Pocket Square

Crafted with 100% silk, this pocket square is the epitome of formal wear. It comes in 16 colors so you can snag one for any event.

Fine White Silk Pocket Square

If you need a fancy addition to your outfit in a hurry, you can find this white silk pocket square on Amazon for only $10.

