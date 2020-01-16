Watch 2 longtime friends experience a transformational Ambush Makeover

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Lasting friendships can be tough to come by — but this morning's Ambush Makeover guests prove that strong relationships can stand the test of time.
Patricia and Maxine met years ago when they joined their college sorority, Omega Mu Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta. At the time, Maxine held a leadership chair position and helped mentor Patricia throughout her time at the sorority.
Both ladies visited TODAY to celebrate 100 years of sisterhood with some of their fellow sorority members. Though they live in different places, they continue to stay friends and were thrilled to be treated to a transformational Ambush Makeover.
Lifestyle contributor Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari helped Patricia and Maxine achieve a brand new style to take them into the new year. See their looks below!
Patricia Jenkins
Patricia was originally from Los Angeles, California but moved to the East Coast after marrying her husband, Christopher. She has three kids — two girls and a newborn boy who was welcomed into the family in November.
Patricia is close friends with our other Ambush Makeover guest, Maxine. They met when they were sisters in their sorority and continue to stay in touch.
Black Moto Jacket
White House Black Market Moto Jacket
The coated moto jacket from White House Black Market will add a touch of edge to your wardrobe. The snaps on the collar give the jacket additional details that will stand out at any event.
This faux-leather jacket is versatile and sleek. It comes in eight colors so you're bound to find one that fits your personal style.
Leopard Sweater
This darling top is made from merino wool that will keep you warm without the bulk. Add to the look with a practical black crossbody bag.
Introduce some animal print to your wardrobe with this pattered cashmere sweater. It's 60% off right now, so snag it before styles run out!
Classic Black Pants
A timeless pair of black pants should always have a place in your closet and this classic pair is both versatile and on-trend.
Levi Strauss & Co. Shaping Jeans
These form flattering jeans are made from a cotton and polyester blend for ultimate comfort all day long. Though they have a light stretch in the material, they don't lose their shape over time.
Suede Booties
J.Crew Pointed-Toe Sadie Boots
Step into the new year with a practical pair of suede booties. These J.Crew ones have a leather lining, a block heel and a zip closure.
You can get these teddy tan booties for under $50. Buyers say they are super comfortable and fashionable.
Maxine Robinson
Maxine is visiting from Somerset, New Jersey and is married to her husband, Rodney. She also has three kids — a 20-year-old, a 24-year-old, and a 34-year-old.
She mentored Patricia in college and they have stayed close friends ever since!
Chic Poncho
Ann Taylor Ribbed Turtleneck Poncho
The poncho is a style you should pay attention to in 2020. Right now, you can get this trend-worthy staple for under $80.
Lou & Grey is known for creating ultra-cozy sweaters and this poncho is no different. The alpaca-blend material provides a soft and warm composition that is sure to work well for winter.
Slim-Fit Jeans
Ann Taylor Sculpting Pockets Jeans
Made in regular, petite and tall sizes, these pants are designed to flatter your shape no matter what style you're going for.
Levi Strauss & Co. Skinny Jean
For under $25, you can snag a pair of these highly-rated jeans by Levi Strauss & Co. They come in 15 colors and have nearly 7,000 reviews on Amazon.
Leopard Ankle Boot
Banana Republic Block-Heel Ankle Boot
Ankle booties are a style staple that you can wear year-round. This pair is crafted from 100% hair-calf leather.
These boots were originally $135 but they are currently only $39. Steal this deal and wear them everywhere from the office to the bars.
Loved both styles? Check out Patricia's other look here.
Faux-fur Jacket
This chic jacket is bound to be your next winter staple. It's made from warm faux fur and it has a boxy silhouette.
Look fabulous in this short faux fur coat. It's currently 30% off the original price meaning you can keep up with the hottest trends without breaking the bank.
Shimmer Turtleneck
This fitted turtleneck pairs well with everything from a sleek pair of pants to a flowy skirt. It's crafted from ribbed material, sits at the hip and includes just a touch of sparkle.
Shine in the new year with this shimmer turtleneck from INC International Concepts. The top comes in three colors including mauve, burnt orange and a deep silver tone.
