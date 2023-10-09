Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff sale has up to 83% off on Apple, hot toys, more

End-of-year deals are arriving earlier and earlier, which is great news for those looking to get started on their holiday shopping lists. Ahead of all the November sales action, Walmart just launched its early savings event: Walmart Deals — Holiday Kickoff. This is your time to save big, and save early.

How long is Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff for?

Starting Oct. 9, 12 p.m. EST, through Oct. 12, Walmart says you can shop for everything you need for gift-giving and beyond. The four-day savings event allows you to save on electronics and home devices including Apple products and a Dyson vacuum. Plus the retailer is marking down hot holiday toys, fashion and more.

How does Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff work?

Anyone can shop these early deals online only. "Customers can shop the Walmart Deals — Holiday Kickoff savings event on walmart.com, where Walmart is making it easier than ever to find the perfect gifts and discover new items with hyper-personalized content and a curated shopping experience that makes the hunt for the perfect item fast and fun," says Walmart in a press release.

Walmart also offers fast and easy delivery options, including curbside pickup, same-day or two-day delivery and their newest late-night express option, where select locations will deliver until 10 p.m.

Below we rounded up some can't-miss deals you'll want to grab before they're gone, including $100 Apple AirPods and 60% off a Chromebook bundle. Plus — toys!

Tech | Home | Toys | Fashion

Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff tech on sale

Whether you're looking to watch the big game or the newest blockbuster movie, this sound bar will provide an immersive experience in your living room. According to the brand, it features Bluetooth connection and can be used with TVs, projectors, laptops and tablets. Plus it's 71% off!

If you ask us, this bundle is a steal! You get a Dell Chromebook, a wireless mouse and a pair of earbuds — for only $69!

If you're looking for a reliable pair of earbuds, the Apple AirPods are currently under $100. You'll be able to easily connect to your phone, tablet or computer and enjoy up to five hours of battery life, says the brand.

The Apple Watch SE has all the bells and whistles you'll need in a smartwatch: Talk, text, track fitness and health stats and emergency SOS. You can score it at an impressive price during the holiday sales.

Right now you can save $80 on an Apple iPad. According to the brand, this version features a 10.2-inch retina display and up to 256 GB of storage. You can use it to surf the web, stream, read and more.

You might not have to wait until Black Friday to upgrade to the big screen. You can save $400 off this 75-inch Sony TV right now, which the brand says features 2160p resolution.

Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff home on sale

If you've been wanting to ditch the standard toothbrush for an electric one, you can grab this sonic option for only $17. According to the brand, it removes 99% of plaque in just seven days. And that's not all, you get a total of eight replaceable toothbrush heads with this kit.

This mini Keurig is only five inches wide, making it perfect for limited counter space, small apartments and dorms. Plus it comes in seven different colorways including pink and teal.

When the AQI rises and allergy season hits hard, you'll be thankful you scored this air purifier while it was on sale. According to the brand, it removes up to 99.97% of allergens such as dirt, dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and other pollutants.

If you have a furry friend, chances are you have a few hard-to-clean messes. This portable cleaner can lift away dirt and stains from couches, carpets and even cars, says the brand.

According to the brand, this robot vacuum creates a smart map navigation system of your home to provide a thorough clean, and even has a self-emptying feature. It literally does all the dirty work for you.

Ahead of the November holiday sales, you can score this Dyson Corrale hair straightener for under $200. According to the brand, it's designed with innovative flexing plates that straighten and de-frizz hair with minimal heat damage.

One thing to note is that this is a refurbished Dyson device and Walmart says it comes from a certified Pro Seller.

Another steal this season: 46% off a Dyson cordless vacuum. According to the brand, it features powerful suction to lift all types of dirt, debris and hair. And it turns into handheld device to clean in hard-to-reach spaces.

Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff toys on sale

This Cocomelon activity table features tons of activities to keep little ones engaged, including a xylophone, shape sorter and their favorite characters.

The doctor is in! Imaginative little ones will love playing doctor with this moveable medical cart. It comes with 17 pieces, including a thermometer, stethoscope and even an EKG screen.

Superhero fans can build their very own Batmobile. It features over 1,300 pieces and when finished, will have opening doors and hood, plus steering and moveable wheels.

It's a big year for Barbie and the movie-inspired Dreamhouse is available for 30% off! It even includes two Barbie and Ken figurines and her iconic three-story slide.

Kids can zoom around the neighborhood on this electric scooter. According to the brand it has two different modes and goes up to 10 mph.

Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff fashion on sale

Whether you like it or not, Y2K fashion is trending, but at least we can all agree the velour jumpsuit is cozy. This two-piece set comes in four colorways and is under $13. One thing to note is that it runs in junior sizes so you might want to size up.

Coming in a pack of three, these baby clothing sets are made of 100% cotton, making them super soft for the baby's delicate skin. Grab them now while they're $15.

From the airport to school, this backpack is perfect for traveling with tech; it features an interior laptop sleeve, USB charging port, and a spot to feed your wired headphones, says the brand.

According to the brand, this puffer vest is water resistant, making it perfect for outdoor fall activities. It comes in six different colors and is 40% off during the Holiday Kickoff sales.

You can grab these Shop TODAY and podiatrist-loved Crocs for under $30. The classic clogs feature the iconic Crocs support and slip-resistant traction.