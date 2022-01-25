From leggings to weighted blankets, 14 wellness deals to score right now

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

January is a tricky month. New year's resolutions are still fresh in our minds, and yet our heaters are drying out our skin as we struggle to find the motivation to jog before the sun sets. Whether your goals are to work out more, improve your skin care routine or just relax, it helps to have a little incentive.

The good news: Right now through Jan. 31, the e-retailer Verishop is running a "goal-getter sale" that's chock full of stylish wellness gear. During the sale, you can score 20% off select activewear, fitness equipment, beauty products and more with the code BESTYOU22 when you spend a minimum of $50. We scoured the sale and found 14 deals you won't want to miss, from affordable high-rise leggings to a chic aroma diffuser to a weighted blanket.

New to Verishop? The online shopping platform launched in 2019 and quickly became known for both its highly curated assortment of products as well as convenient features like free shipping on orders over $35. You can find tried-and-true brands including Madewell, Girlfriend Collective and Agolde as well as up-and-coming ones. It's a great destination for stylish home decor, on-trend clothing and buzz-worthy beauty products.

Keep reading to shop all 14 picks from the sale before they're gone!

Verishop deals on activewear and wellness

The packaging looks a lot cooler than your grandmother’s bathroom-cabinet witch hazel, but the natural ingredients are still there. Public Goods’ witch hazel is alcohol-free and made with aloe vera which, according to the brand, means it’s great for sensitive skin. The mild formula makes it ideal for functioning as an acne cleanser or for daily use after washing your face.

Turn your doorway into a home gym with this cord, which features medium resistance and foam handles designed for a comfortable, non-slip grip. This cord will help you tone your upper body, making it ideal for strength training. It’s perfect for on-the-go barre classes or at-home workouts.

Girlfriend Collective’s sports bra is one of those pieces that you can actually wear outside the gym. With a longer crop-top cut and a high neck, it can easily be worn while running errands or even to a casual happy hour with friends. Adjustable criss-cross straps enhance this bra’s versatility. It's a great piece for low-impact activities like yoga.

We had to include this fun, '80s-hued foam roller from Yoga Strong. When your body is sore after a rough workout or a long day, this foam roller will help you work out any aches or stiffness. According to the brand description, the extra-strength durability of this roller is a plus, as is the multi-edge ridge system that’s tough on muscle tension.

Par Avion is a tea company known for doing cool things with tea, from their color-changing Unicorn Tears flavor to a Birthday Cake tea with sprinkles. The brand's I Love You tea — a black tea with sunflower petals and sugar hearts — would make a great gift for Valentine's (or Galentine's) Day.

Many shoppers are looking for more sustainable household items, but a toothbrush might not be the first thing you think of in your hunt for greener alternatives. This one is made of biodegradable, environmentally-friendly bamboo, according to the brand. It also has soft, dense bristles and an ergonomically designed handle.

A jumprope can be the secret weapon of your workout routine. On busy days when gym time isn’t an option, a quick round of heart-boosting cardio is at your fingertips. Made from lightweight PVC and nylon, this rope can also be your travel buddy and your gym companion. Jumping rope can help promote full-body strength and agility, making this exercise tool simple yet powerful.

Golde is on a mission to encourage people to make the switch from their typical cup of Joe to jitter-free energy. This superfood latte sampler pack includes turmeric, matcha and cacao flavors that are packed with antioxidants and minerals. Blend the contents of one sachet into your favorite hot or cold drink for a superfood boost.

Ah, to find the perfect legging. It can involve sorting through a maze of reviews and lists. But Girlfriend Collective’s high-rise leggings check so many boxes: They have that extra high-rise fit that gives you security while working out or running errands, and they're made of stretchy, compressive fabric that tends to hug the body just right. An added perk: Each pair of leggings saves 25 single-use bottles from ending up in landfills.

Back and neck support is underrated. After nearly three years of working from home in maybe not-so-ergonomic chairs and sofas, it’s high time to make sure something’s got our backs. You can use this cuddly, stylish pillow from Sunday Citizen for head, neck or lower back support. The pillow itself is made of memory foam, and the buttery soft 100 percent microfiber cover can be removed and tossed in the washing machine.

You'll look and feel cool in these all-purpose shorts, which are made of a lightweight fabric that wicks away moisture. They also have a double-layered waistband designed to stay put as you move throughout your day.

With many of us still working from home, it can be difficult to switch out of work mode into rest mode at the end of the day. Scent is a powerful tool in changing your mood or mindset, and an aroma diffuser can help create a soothing environment. With its chic design and muted glowing light, this option from Objecto will blend into your space seamlessly.

As many people who swear by them can attest, weighted blankets can be a useful tool for mental health. The idea is that the extra weight can create a swaddled feeling, helping you get that deep, high-quality sleep. Gravity’s weighted throw has cozy flannel on one side and soft sherpa on the other. Your hygge game will get a major upgrade.

This poncho is basically like wearing your softest blanket. The buttery fabric will put you in full relaxation mode, and it has plenty of room so you can get comfy. Pockets and a hood make this piece equally at home as a beach cover-up or an easy weekend uniform.

