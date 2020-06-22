Watch 5 women try on this $15 wrap dress that's perfect for summer

This comfortable dress offers style without sacrificing comfort at a budget-friendly price. It provides the fashionable look of a wrap dress without fear that it may untie throughout the day's activities. Thanks to its comfortable fit, the bestselling style has earned a nearly-perfect 4.5-star rating from Walmart customers.

The modest length also flatters any figure, since the dress is available in five different designs and in sizes S to XXL. No matter the style you choose, we found that the dress is a great pick for any occasion that may call upon more formal wear, whether it's a Zoom meeting or a socially-distant meet-up with friends.

Just as we did with Amazon's bestselling swimsuit and these bestselling jeggings from Walmart, we had five women put this popular wrap dress to the test and share candid thoughts on the style. Read on for their honest reviews of this versatile find.

Size Small

TODAY

Though she says dresses are not typically her style, Jill said she loved the fit and feel of this dress.

“I think this dress fits really nicely. It’s loose but not too loose, it just hugs at the right places," she said. "I think it’s really flattering and I like how flowy it is at the bottom. I really like the wrap close in the front, just because it’s more comfortable and you can adjust it to how you like it."

Since she felt it would work best for a more formal occasion, Jill paired the "Royal Spice" color of the dress with a pair of nude heels and a silver drop necklace to match her silver stud earrings.

Size Medium

TODAY

Elissa is wearing the "Red Rover" style of the wrap dress, and chose to complete her look by adding a chic scarf and knee high boots. Her look can easily transition from season to season, simply by switching up the shoes.

Though she felt the dress fit "more like a medium-and-a-half" than a true medium, she says that she loves "that it’s not a true wrap dress, so you’re completely covered when you walk."

She says she would likely wear the dress outside of a casual setting, either to work, an interview or somewhere where business attire is required.

Size Large

TODAY

The versatile style of the dress is what Kourtney says she likes the most about the dress, noting that the dress can be styled up or down, depending on the look you desire.

She also felt the dress ran a little larger than the designated size, but didn't think it took away from the style of the dress.

“My favorite part of the dress is the print, I think that it gives it a nice transitional style from; you can do a summer or a spring, so it’s not too overwhelming if you like a a good, bright kind of print," she said.

Kourtney paired the floral print dress with a simple pair of black sandals for an effortless look.

Size XL

TODAY

While DeAndra wore the simply black version of the dress, she elevated her look with a silver statement necklace that tied her outfit together. To further the look, she says she would recommend wearing the dress with jewelry that provided a pop of color.

"This dress fits perfectly. I love it, I love how it’s flared at the bottom, I love the really deep V, I love the sleeves, I love the fabric," she raved.

Though she felt the top layer had a bit of a sheer quality, she notes that there is an additional second layer of fabric underneath to even out the look.

Overall, she loved the flattering look of the dress and says it looks like the photo online.

Size XXL

TODAY

Like Elissa, Brittany also loved the faux wrap dress look, noting that it was the quality she liked best about the dress.

She also felt the dress was easy to wear, since "it’s a wrap dress that doesn’t open all the way, you kind of slip it over your head."

Since she says she would wear the dress to a party or possibly when meeting friends for drinks, Brittany accessorized the dress with a statement choker and matching bangles, completing the look with heeled sandals.

