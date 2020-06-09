Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This time last year, you might have been getting your kids ready for summer camp. Since that's not exactly possible this year, you'll have to get more creative to keep them entertained at home. There are many fun summer activities you can do with your kids, like taking a dip in an inflatable pool or running around in a sprinkler. Another great way you can keep your little ones entertained is with a monthly subscription box for kids.

A curated box of activities and kid-friendly items is a great way to change things up each month. Whether you're looking for educational crafts, baking kits or even specialty diapers — there's bound to be a subscription on our list that fits your child's needs!

This book subscription delivers children's books every one, two or three months for a variety of ages. If you often buy your child's books on Amazon, Prime Book Box saves you up to 40% off their usual list price and provides the best value on hardcover books. Each box comes with either four board books or two hardcover books.

CrateJoy offers a variety of different monthly subscriptions, including this craft box for kids. The We Craft Box features unique projects with easy photo directions for a stress-free activity. It comes with all the materials you'll need neatly packed inside the box. The craft set can be shared between two children and is recommended for ages 3 to 9 years old.

The Just Like Me! Book Box is a monthly subscription with two to three children’s books featuring characters of color and fun book swag. Its fun and engaging books promote self-love, self- discovery and a love for reading.

Is your child a fashionista? If so, you need to give this subscription box a try! Rockets of Awesome offers eight seasonal clothing pieces for 30% off their market price. Your child can keep what they love and return the rest for free. They charge a $20 fee for styling each box, but it's credited towards anything you keep.

These days, it's not always easy to run to the store when you're running low on baby essentials — but the Honest diaper and wipes monthly subscription will keep you prepared. This bundle includes seven diaper packs and four packs of wipes, plus early access to the brand's limited edition prints.

Help your little one embrace the kitchen with Foodstirs, a fun kid-friendly baking subscription box. The brand offers three different kits filled with organic mixes, chemical-free decorations and all the supplies and instructions you'll need for your child to create a tasty treat.

Make preparing meals for your child a tad easier for yourself with Yumble, a meal delivery service that sends prepared meals specially made for kids. Children can enjoy food made with regionally sourced ingredients and veggies hidden in each dish.

Blumm's monthly subscription box is for both kids and moms! Each box is customized to your child’s age and includes at least four surprise items that have a retail value of $45 or more!

If you want to introduce your child to different cultures and countries at a young age, this is the perfect place to start. Each box is themed around a specific country and teaches your little one all about their culture through books, interactive crafts, languages, music and other activities.

Little Passports is another great monthly subscription box to spark your child's curiosity for culture. Boxes for younger kids include insights on different cultural music and geographical facts, while the boxes for the older kids teach them about a new country every month.

Designed for kids ages 6 to 14, Bitsbox is a subscription box that can teach any child to code. Every box arrives with a variety of coding projects that range in difficulty. They then log into the Bitsbox website and use the code included in their materials to build and customize their app (usually a fun game), which can then be used and shared online and on their devices.

If your little one loves unicorns, consider this Unicorn Dream Box full of magic and pixie dust! Previous boxes included a unicorn plush, unicorn school supplies, unicorn bag, unicorn accessories, books and more.

KiwiCo has a variety of subscription boxes that are meant to inspire kids to explore STEAM — a learning acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Lovevery is an educational subscription play kit designed by child development experts for kids as young as 1 week old and up to 24 months. The science-backed sets come in a variety of options based on your little one's age and you'll receive a new one every two to three months.

Start empowering your little girl at a young age with this subscription box that teaches her that she can do anything she sets her mind to. Each box includes a new role model's story and introduces them to diverse women who have made history. Digital versions of the kit are also available starting at $7.

Raddish Kids is a monthly meal delivery kit for both cooking and baking. In each box, your little one will discover three recipes with detailed photos that teach new cooking skills. Past recipes include chocolate banana bites and homemade applesauce.

The Stitch Fix Kids Subscription makes clothing shopping a breeze. You simply take a quick quiz about your child's preferred styles and sizes, and a box will arrive with up to 12 different garments that they can choose from. You pay for what you keep and a $20 styling fee that's applied to whatever you buy.

This science-themed subscription box is specially made for kids 8 years old and up. It blends scientific inquiry and the engineering design process to allow your child to create amazing inventions, enhance their problem-solving skills and have fun!

Bring the science lab right to your home with this hands-on subscription box! It comes with simple instruction cards to guide your little scientist through every experiment, which makes for an easy and fun educational experience.

Calling all little tech lovers! Each month, the Creation Crate tech subscription sends your child everything they'll need to build their very own electronic gadget. The projects are a combination of building hardware and programming software.

Shopping for kids' clothing can be a daunting process when they grow so quickly! Make the process easier with this subscription that sends you a box of seven cool and vibrant items with no styling fee. You just pay for what you decide to keep and send the rest back.

Is your son or daughter always losing their socks? If so, consider the Sock Panda subscription box which sends them two fun pairs of socks a month! Even better, for every pair you get, the company donates one to those in need.

The Story Box is another great book subscription service for kids. There are a variety of different boxes for various age groups, all of which include two children's books.

