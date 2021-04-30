Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If there was anyone who has earned an over-the-top gift, it’s your mom. For the one-of-a-kind woman who has done so much for you over the years, she deserves more than just a card. (Though you should include one.)

From trendy (and flattering) swimsuits to a sporty beach cruiser, we’ve rounded up some out-of-the-box and all splurge-worthy items to spoil your mom with this Mother’s Day.

It's the viral swimsuit Mom probably wants to try, but may be hesitant to buy for herself. This classic one-shoulder look from Summersalt comes in multiple color combos and is flattering on all body types. (It even has an option for those with long torsos.)

Get Mom ready for spring showers and summer thunder storms with these stylish and super-comfortable rain boots.

Quite possibly the perfect swim shirt, this Coolibar top comes in tons of colors and has an adjustable fit that can be altered with ruching at the sides and a zip-up neckline.

Turn Mom's back patio into a relaxing oasis with this tiny fire pit. Using a can of gel fuel, these miniature fire pits are odorless, non-toxic and smoke-free. And yes, you can make s'mores on it.

These rose pink Sperry boat shoes are made from buttery soft leather and are soft enough on the inside that they feel like slipping your feet into a cozy slipper.

Mother's Day margaritas, anyone? This small-batch tequila, developed by Michael Jordan, has notes of citrus and vanilla and is presented in a beautiful bottle guaranteed to make Mom feel appreciated.

We're obsessed with both the fantastic fragrances and exfoliating capabilities of these body scrubs. With Whimsy's Mother's Day gift set, Mom will be able to sample fragrances like vanilla sugar and pear freesia.

Moms may not always want a cleaning tool for Mother's Day but this cordless wand-style vacuum is such a game-changer that we had to include it. Easy to recharge and perfect for even small spaces, this vacuum makes keeping things tidy or cleaning up big messes a total breeze.

There's something to be said about a good pair of sunglasses. Keep Mom's eyes shielded while keeping her stylish with these polarized Maui Jim shades, which come in plenty of cool lens and frame shades.

To guarantee Mom a good (and cool) night's sleep, gift her this cooling gel pillow. Made of a water-expanded foam gel, this pillow is cooling on both sides and is the coziest thing ever to lay your head on.

Restaurants are crowded on Mother's Day, so surprise Mom with this amazing steakhouse dinner from Omaha Steaks. Mom simply selects her preferred cut of steak and type of seafood, then chooses from sides like delicious creamed spinach and scalloped potatoes. The package will arrive at her door ready to cook.

Sure, Mom may have an air fryer, but she may not have one like this. We love the way this two-sided Ninja air fryer can cook two items at once on different temperatures. And, to coordinate the perfect meal, the foods in both sides can be set to finish at exactly the same time. Even better, this bestseller is $20 off with code MOM50.

We love the sophisticated look of this handcrafted Italian leather bag. With gold accents and lots of pockets for storage, it's the perfect purse for mom to carry to look fabulous, whether running errands or headed out for a date night.

Let's face it: Moms travel with a lot of stuff. This durable and stylish suitcase from Away is the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms who are ready to get back to jet-setting post-pandemic.

Quite possibly the perfect area rug, these colorful rugs from Scout are machine washable, have a non-skid bottom and come in more patterns than you'd imagine.

This cruiser-style bike has seven speeds, making it perfect for wherever Mom wants to go. And, the teal blue shade is perfectly serene while still eye-catching.

