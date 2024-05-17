Hurry! Spanx’s big Early Summer Sale ends this weekend — 16 deals to shop

There's no question that Spanx is one of the biggest names in shapewear right now. But if you're only turning to the brand for smoothing shorts or bodysuits, you're missing out.

From officewear to comfy basics and flattering jeans, Spanx really does have it all. And right now, you can score deals on all that and more during the brand's Early Summer Sale. During the event, which runs through Sunday, May 19, you can use the code EARLYSUMMER to score 40% off new, bestselling and customer-favorite styles for the sunny season.

Keep reading to shop some of our favorite picks from the sale, including shorts, jeans and more.

Spanx Early Summer Sale deals

Meet your new favorite summer tank. The "super-soft" tank is actually a bodysuit, so it'll give you that wrinkle-free, polished look. It's Spanx, so of course it also has hidden core-shaping features built in. Certain sizes are selling out, so add it to your cart while you can!

Shorts season is officially upon us. And these patch-pocket shorts will make a great addition to your collection. They're garment-dyed, so they have a vintage worn-in look that we love.

"These are my go-to shorts," one shopper wrote. "I bought a pair last year and wore them everywhere — golfing, shopping, picnics, and hiking. They are tailored enough to look smart but stretchy and comfortable enough to wear for an active day."

If you need a little more coverage, the shorts also come in a 6-inch inseam. They're clearly a popular choice among shoppers, as certain sizes are selling out. Don't forget to use the code EARLYSUMMER to save!

Tenniscore is all the rage this season — and this skirt is the perfect way to wear the trend, both on the court and off. It's designed with targeted shaping, booty lifting technology, UPF 50+ protection and pockets. What more could you ask for?

Make every day feel like casual Fridays in this tank. Dress it up with jeans or wear it with leggings, you really can't go wrong.

Try out the one-shoulder look with this stylish bodysuit, which multiple reviewers have said they own in more than one color.

"I purchased this bodysuit originally in the black. I loved it so much I went back for the raisin. The fit is on point. The one shoulder is flattering and fun."

If you love the look of a classic tee, but can never get it to drape right over a pair of jeans, try this bodysuit. It's made to easily tuck into any bottoms. Plus, the bottom portion of the bodysuit features hidden core-shaping technology.

No, these aren't jeans — but they're not quite leggings either. They fall perfectly in the middle, so you have a bottom that is nice enough to wear to the office but comfy enough that you'll want to reach for them for every outing.

From the office to dinner parties, you'll want to live in this dress all summer long. It's made from a breathable, stretchy and lightweight fabric so it's perfect for the hotter days of the season.

One shopper noted that the "name is spot on" for these pants, adding that they fit "like a glove." The pull-on pants don't have any annoying zippers or buttons for you to deal with. But one thing they do have? Flattering shaping and lifting technology. Score!

If you're hoping to upgrade your worker for the season, look no further than this bestselling blazer. Easy to style and even easier to care for (it's machine washable!), don't miss your chance to grab it while it's on sale.

This isn't your average pair of jeans! These have hidden core shaping technology, a comfortable amount of stretch and a pull-on design.

Finally, silk that's easy to care for. You can wash this shirt right in your machine at home, no need to go to the laundromat. Even better, it's double-layered at the chest for added opacity.

More Spanx deals to shop

Spanx's sale section is also filled with plenty of fan-favorite items on sale — and you don't even need a code to save!

Designed for those with large busts, this bra uses sling technology to help reduce breast size by up to one inch, the brand says. It's also said to prevent shirt gaping and visible bra lines, so it won't show through clothes.

Perfect for wearing under dresses or jeans, these sculpting shorts promise to flatten and slim your body without any uncomfortable squeezing. Plus, it has a double-gusset opening at the bottom to make things easier when nature calls.

One shopper described the material of this top as the "softest thing I’ve ever had next to my skin." And others raved about how versatile and flattering it is.

"This is a wonderful basic piece to have," another person wrote. "You can dress it up or down. The sleeves are a nice length and the fit is quite comfortable."

How we chose

We sifted through items in Spanx's sale and sale section as a whole to find some of the best deals on bestselling and customer-favorite items.