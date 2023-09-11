Exposing the products the Shop TODAY editors bought in August — favorites start at $8

Just like Taylor Swift once said, "August slipped away into a moment in time." With Labor Day weekend having come and gone, we're getting closer and closer to the official start of the fall season (September 23!).

That being said, our team comprised of beauty and shopping experts may have hit all the sales this past month a little too hard. But can you really blame us? We shop for a living!

Between transitioning our closets with colder temperatures in mind, to upgrading our bedding, August was a busy month. Keep reading to shop our editors favorite home, technology, beauty and fashion favorites from August. Spoiler alert, you'll want to add them all to cart ASAP!

Shop TODAY Editors’ Picks August 2023

Home and technology editor picks

“If you have migraines or insomnia these are the answer to your problems. When traveling, I have an extra hard time sleeping and taking this with me has helped me so much it takes away headaches and relaxes me so much. It's also a lot cheaper than blackout curtains.” — Kara Birnbaum, commerce photo editor

“Everything about my apartment is perfect, except my bathtub that’s incapable of draining. I’ve had to have my tub snaked three times in the last year and a half as a result of my boyfriend and I’s thick tresses clogging the drains. (As they say, the couple that sheds together stays together!) In an effort to rectify our hairy situation, I bought this drain protector on a whim to put a stop to our concerns once and for all. The amount of hair it grabs from the average shower is insane. It’s deeply (and grossly) satisfying.” — Jess Bender, senior SEO editor

I'm always on the hunt for diffusers that will mask the litter box smell in my bathroom (IYKYK) and was super curious to see how this non-liquid diffuser stood up against my traditional reed diffuser. Not only is the scent robust but they're non-toxic to my pets and good for the planet. Not to mention, the sleek design compliments my monochromatic decor perfectly.

It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of UrbanStems. Not only do I have their monthly flower subscription but I love gifting these flowers to family and friends. Designed with lisianthus, roses and snapdragons, this arrangement recently made my friend feel loved and cared for after receiving some rough news.

“I had been using the same duvet cover I got as a holiday gift for six years, so I had no idea how steep prices could be when looking for a replacement set this year. Luckily, I discovered that Quince has a home section that, just like their clothing, is also high quality/low cost. I was able to find exactly what I was looking for — bright white comfy cotton sheets that get softer which each use. Not to mention, this set even comes with two pillow cases all for under $100.” — Lauren Witonsky, assistant partnerships editor

Known for their household cleaning products, Clorox is slowly but surely making a name with their home appliances as well. While I absolutely love my pets, I don't love their hair and dander collecting on virtually every surface in my apartment. With this purifier now in my living room, I've absolutely noticed a difference and will surely be adding another to my bedroom ASAP!

In case you missed it, the classic tried and true nutribullet Pro just took home the gold for best blender during our the first ever Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards. However, I couldn't help myself from trying the brand new Ultra release that just hit the shelves a few weeks ago. With the easy-to-use touch screen for blending and pulsing, this blender is so quiet. Gone are the days feeling like I'm waking up my whole building for my morning smoothies.

Beauty and skin care editor picks

"Vivien, an editor on the team, and I are obsessed with this toothpaste. My mouth just feels so much cleaner compared to when I use other toothpastes." — Danielle Murphy, commerce writer

After staring at a computer screen all and everyday, I suffer from chronic dry eyes and these drops have been my go-to drops recently. Enhanced with HA (Hyaluronan), antioxidants and electrolytes, these drops are my daily little helpers.

"The Shop TODAY team loves Sun Bum for their suncare, but did you know they make amazing hair care products, too? My roommate first put me onto this stuff. While she uses it to liven up her grown-out pixie cut and add a little texture, I find that a tiny dash of this paste works really well on my long, color-treated hair to tame flyaways and frizz, keeping my strands smooth and sleek -- even in summer, when humidity can wreak havoc on my hair. A little goes a long way, and one tub of this has lasted me ages." — Audrey Ekman, production associate

"I’m a big sunscreen girly but my boyfriend doesn’t even own sunscreen, so this spray is the perfect introduction for him. It’s easy to apply and doesn’t leave him (or me when I use it) feeling greasy. I love to use it on my arms and legs, especially when I’m in a rush to get out the door. And since it’s a spray, it’s great for reapplying!" — Kamari Stewart, associate SEO Editor

"I have worn this every single night out this summer, it changes to the color of your pH and the color is SO long-lasting. I wake up in the morning and I still see it. I have always been insecure about my pale lips so it just adds like a natural color and I don't have to keep reapplying." — Ava Schwartz, commerce page

"I know I’m late to the game with this pick, but I just started using it and absolutely love it! My skin is so hydrated and smooth after use, plus it always calms any redness or irritation I have." — Julie Ricevuto, commerce editor and producer

"Something about the formula of these bronzing drops is incredible. i have been applying them with a fluffy brush in my regular bronzing areas and I'm absolutely obsessed." — Ava Schwartz, commerce page

As someone who frequently highlights and bleaches their hair, I'm always looking for products that help maintain hair health. I kept seeing this hair mask on TikTok, and needed to see if it was worth the hype. Fast forward a month after using it weekly and I can 10/10 confirm the hype is real. While it's a splurge, a little goes a long way and one container is sure to last me a few months.

Fashion editor picks

"I’m giving my underwear drawer a refresh heading into the new season, and this is my favorite pair on the market. It’s one size (the brand says it 'fits sizes 4-14 best'), which takes the guesswork out of shopping for undies online. It’s really high quality, super comfortable and stretchy — and thanks to the lace detail, it’s seamless, so it won’t show through your clothes." — Audrey Ekman, production associate

"These might be marketed for 'juniors,' but they fit me (a 32-year-old grown woman) perfectly. They might also be the softest sweatpants I’ve ever put on. An unexpectedly perfect gift for the beginning of fall." — Danielle Murphy, commerce writer

"I had to try this out for Start awards and loved it so much that I wear it literally once a week (more than that if I do laundry mid-week). It’s so comfortable and flattering, plus the pocket in the shorts is perfect for holding my phone while commuting." — Kamari Stewart, associate SEO editor

"I’m attending seven weddings this year, so I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect shapewear to wear under dresses. I’ve tried a bunch of styles and brands, but so far these seamless shapewear shorts from Skims are my favorite. I love that they are smoothing, but very comfortable, thin and lightweight. Unlike with other kinds of shapewear, I don’t find myself thinking about how uncomfortable they are or readjusting them all day! And I love the low price point, too." — Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil, senior partnerships editor

"These buttery soft biker shorts don’t ride up no matter what I’m doing, whether it's running, taking a cycling class or lounging around my apartment!" — Sierra Hoeger, SEO editorial assistant

"I’m six months pregnant and bought this because of how roomy it is. I knew it would retain its appeal long after, which is why I bought it. It’s so cute with sandals, and in the fall it’ll still fit and I can wear it with thin sweaters and low sneakers." — Rebecca Brown, deals editor