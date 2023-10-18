Between back-to-school and the start of fall, September always feels like a fresh start. As we head into the new season, we're taking a look back at the bestsellers that shoppers were stocking up on last month.

Whether refreshing our beauty regimens or tackling home improvement projects, Shop TODAY readers were sprucing things up with new products in September. From an eyelash comb that delivers flawless mascara application every time to the perfect crossbody bag, our readers are stepping into the fall season in style. Armed with useful hacks like a diamond polishing stick, a surge protector with a ton of outlets and a plug-in fly trap that claims to banish fruit flies for good, we're ready to spiff up around the house, too.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up everything that made the Shop TODAY readers’ bestsellers list in September.

Shop TODAY Bestsellers in August 2023

Your little ones can reach new heights with this unique race car. Not only does it zoom across floors, but it can also drive up walls and on the ceiling! This ultra-cool gift, which Toy Insider says is one of the hottest toys this year, is under $20.

Editorial director Adrianna Brach not the only fan of this retinol body lotion, our readers are, too. Along with retinol, the brand says it contains cocoa butter, squalene and vitamin E to help relieve the skin from dryness.

Even the best mascaras clump up sometimes, so this tool is a literal eyelash comb to separate your lashes for a perfect mascara application every time. While it may look a bit intimidating, it’s quite easy to use — you simply hold it at the base of your eye and blink through. The stainless steel comb has garnered over 23,000 ratings on Amazon — and it’s less than $5 right now.

This Colgate pen with more than 50,000 ratings on Amazon is one of the easiest ways to help whiten your teeth. At night, you simply click this pen a few times and apply a thin layer of the whitening serum on each tooth. Let the coating dry, head to bed, and brush your teeth in the morning — no messy strips, blue lights or trays involved.

From her own experience, Brach says you won’t get immediate results, but after about one week of continued use, she noticed a big improvement in the shade of her smile. The brand says each pen contains about 35 nightly uses, is enamel-safe and safe for sensitive teeth and gums.

One Shop TODAY contributor used this pen to make their jewelry look brand new. This twist-to-dispense click pen uses a specialized cleansing solution to clean and polish your jewelry in minutes. The brush is made with soft bristles specifically designed to clean between stones and setting. The solution is formulated with special polymers that can minimize the appearance of scratches when used regularly, the brand says.

Made with rust-proof stainless steel, this two-pack of shower racks promises to be durable, due to the transparent adhesives connecting it to the surface of your shower. With ample space for everyone in the family to store self care items — from scrubs to shampoos — revamping your shower or bathroom vanity has never been easier.

This affordable foundation comes in over 30 shades and has garnered more than 30,000 ratings on Amazon. For $6 — or less — we think it's worth a try.

This makeup brush pairs perfectly with the aforementioned affordable foundation. Used together, you can create a flawless base for the rest of your makeup.

Bitzee is a first-of-its-kind electronic pet that kids can actually touch and pet. Each Bitzee starts as a baby, and as kids feed and play with them, they’ll grow into an adult and eventually a Super Bitzee!

This bodysuit caught one Shop TODAY writer's eye when it went viral on TikTok. With over 23,000 ratings, reviewers say it has gentle compression that's really flattering and comfortable enough to wear all day. After putting it to the test, she can attest that it "lives up to the hype."

It's time to get organized! These mesh zipper pouches are roomy enough to hold office supplies, makeup, tools and more. They come in a pack of 24, so you'll have plenty of organizers to go around.

This illuminating nail concealer is a one-and-done product for a quick, effortless manicure. The brand says it doesn’t require a base or top coat, and the color payoff is sheer but buildable, giving a subtly enhanced look in just one to two coats. Think of it like your nails, but better! The polish comes in pink, nude, white and clear tints, and we think it's worth every penny.

If you’ve tossed more disposable lighters into the trash than you can count, this rechargeable lighter can help you put an end to the cycle. It can light a cook stove or candle just like a traditional lighter, all without using fuel or creating a flame. Plus, it’s wind-resistant.

Brach calls this unique formula a cousin to hairspray and dry shampoo, since it absorbs oil at the roots, adds volume and texture and has an invisible finish with a touch of hold. As a frequent user of the product, Brach says it’s a great alternative to dry shampoo for the days when your hair is not super dirty, but not exactly fresh, either. The travel-size bottle is perfect for throwing in your purse to use throughout the day when your ‘do could use a refresh.

There’s no reason to waste toothpaste when there’s a hack to help you squeeze out every last drop. This gadget slides onto the bottom of the tube and, with a twist of a key, pushes everything further up the tube. The stainless steel tool is compact and can be used on more than just toothpaste. Some reviewers say they’ve used it for paint, ointments, makeup products and more.

If you’re heading out on a walk or run and don’t want to take your usual purse or other bulky bag, this small-but-mighty running belt is super useful — and it's a Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards winner. Associate editor Shannon Garlin runs with it and said that it expands wide enough to fit her phone, house key, ID/credit card and even cash. She says it fits snug on her body and doesn’t move or bounce around while she runs — she actually swears she can barely feel it.

Garlin’s favorite aspect of this running belt is that she can be hands-free and not have to carry her phone, since she never leaves the house without her music on a run. Plus, it’s super affordable.

It always feels like there are just never enough outlets. This neat gadget solves that problem, since it has a whopping five outlets and four USB ports. Plus, it's also a surge protector, so you can maximize your outlet space with peace of mind.

We love a belt bag at Shop TODAY, and this one is a super stylish take on the trend. It comes in five colors and has a cute chain detail strap to style as a crossbody. To note, reviewers caution that it's super compact, so it's great for paring down to just the essentials.

Never underestimate the power of a really great crossbody bag. This one checks all of our boxes — it has an adjustable strap, is made of vegan leather that is durable and easy to clean, includes room for all of the essentials and it comes in a ton of colors, from neutrals to pastels. In addition to the roomy main compartment of the bag, the top zipper is actually another pocket compartment on the flap.

Are flies — literally — bugging you around the house? This plug-in fly trap just might help stop the pests. It plugs into an outlet and claims to start working immediately to attract flies with a UV LED light, trapping them inside on a refillable glue card.