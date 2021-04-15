19 beauty must-haves to shop at Sephora's Spring Savings sale — for under $20

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From cosmetics to skin treatments to hair care, there's a lot to consider when updating your beauty routine. Shop high-end or drugstore? Should I go clean? Is it worth trying that new vitamin C serum everyone's been talking about?

But one of the biggest concerns for skin care enthusiasts when it comes to investing in new products: the price tag. Luckily, one of the leading retailers in beauty and personal care can help you achieve the look you want — and get more bang for your buck.

You may have heard that Sephora's highly anticipated Spring Savings Event officially launched last week for the store's top-tier Rouge and VIB members. However, starting today through April 19, the major sale is now open to all Beauty Insiders, who can now receive 10% off by using the code OMGSPRING at checkout.

And just to help you save even more, we rounded up Sephora’s most popular products going for $20 or less. Read on for the best picks including ultra-fine brow pencils, bestselling pimple patches, fragrance bundles, hair-styling creams and more.

Makeup

Get the impeccable results of microblading without ever seeing a needle with this ultra-fine brow pencil from Huda Beauty. The vegan formula comes in eight shades and hits the brow-perfecting trifecta — water-proof, transfer-proof and smudge-proof.

It’s one thing to add a pop of color to your cheeks, but it’s something else entirely when using Rare Beauty’s liquid blush. The creamy formula is perfectly buildable, easy to blend and has unmatchable lasting quality.

This 2-in-1 lip tint and cream blush is made for multitasking beauty gurus. The green tea and aloe vera extracts work together to hydrate your pout, while the six stunning shades — including three brand-new colors — help give your face a radiant glow.

All it takes is one swipe of this Fenty Beauty gloss to achieve a blinding sheen that leaves your lips looking shiny and feeling smooth. Better yet, the formula is non-sticky and comes in a portable clip-on pan.

Create a casual day look with this eyeshadow palette’s mix of neutral mattes, then amp up the glamour at night by applying the long-lasting shimmer shades. The soothing Amazonian clay and mineral pigments make application easy and blending a breeze.

Skin care

Say goodbye to rough, textured skin. Packed with exfoliating acids, brightening vitamin boosters and a nourishing body butter, this new drop from popular brand Sol de Janeiro cream is a must-have for diminishing dark spots and locking in moisture.

Looking for a cleanser that packs a punch against blemishes but gently exfoliates without irritating your skin? If the nourishing ingredients and lightweight formula don't convince you to add this salicylic acid foaming wash to cart, the affordable price tag will.

"A must have," raved a five-star reviewer about this Allure Best of Beauty award winner. Pop one of the healing dots onto a pesky pimple before bed, then watch the appearance of your breakouts diminish overnight. "What a difference this product would have made in my teen years!" another reviewer raved.

This mild alcohol-free toner is a must-have in your beauty regimen, especially if you have dry and sensitive skin. The formula is packed with cucumber extract and skin-calming ingredients to leave your face feeling smooth and moisturized.

Feel a breakout coming on? Pick up this benzoyl peroxide treatment to soak up excess oils and stop acne in its tracks. The fragrance-free gel is gluten-free, safe to use on any skin type and even comes in recyclable packaging.

Fragrance

If you own any of Ouai's skin treatments, body oils or hair sprays, you might recognize this luxurious floral scent. Grab a mini bottle of their Melrose Place fragrance so you can begin each day with a spritz of rose, champagne and a hint of white musk.

If you can't wait one more second for summer to arrive, the scent of this Sol de Janeiro body mist will make you feel like you're right back at the beach. It's impossible to miss the delicate notes of coconut, toasted praline and tropical orchid.

As part of Sephora's Clean Beauty collection, this perfume promises to never let its formula see a drop of harmful ingredients. The rollerball set comes with five different scents, including flower fresh, warm cotton, rain and more.

The only problem you'll have with this affordable perfume set is choosing which of the eight delicious scents you'll want to wear each day.

Hair care

Flat hair doesn't stand a chance against Amika's thickening styling cream. It only takes a small amount of this lightweight treatment to create volume and keep your locks hydrated.

Give your curls the definition they deserve with a little help from Verb. This gentle shampoo contains sunflower seed extract and glycerin, which help give coils their bounce, prevent color fading and keep each strand soft to the touch.

This $12 mini leave-in conditioner will solve all of your dry, frizzy hair problems. The Mizani Miracle Milk is formulated to repair damage and prevent breakage, all while keeping your tresses shiny and silky smooth.

The natural ingredients in Adwoa Beauty's hair oil, including pomegranate seed, coconut, grapeseed, baobab and peppermint, work to support your scalp and protect your hair from UV rays. That's a whole lot of hair care for only $20.

Perfect your at-home blowout with ease thanks to these strong alligator jaw clips. Safe to use on wet or dry hair, these tools won't ever leave an unflattering dent or slip off your head.

