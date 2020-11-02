From skin care to makeup, here's what to buy from Sephora's Holiday Savings Event

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Holiday deals have begun, and we couldn't be more excited to start shopping. One major sale that started last week and continues through Nov. 9 is Sephora's Holiday Savings Event, which offers major discounts to members of its loyalty program.

Shoppers with Rouge status, the highest tier, can get 20% off most items now with code HOLIDAYFUN, while VIB status-holders, the second tier, can get 15% off starting Nov. 3, and Insider members get 10% off starting Nov. 5.

While Rouge and VIB status are only available for shoppers who have spent a certain amount at Sephora this year, anyone can sign up for Insider access for free, and receive the deals that come with it. To help you decide which products to choose, we put together a list of some of the best items you can score deals on.

Skin care

This affordable and consumer-loved brand offers straightforward solutions to your skin care worries. This serum contains hyaluronic acid, a must-have ingredient for hydration, leaving your skin plumper and smoother. This product is $6.39 with Rogue status.

This makeup-removing balm is meant to rinse, cleanse, and nourish, leaving skin fresh and clean before bed. The formula is designed to transform from a balm to an oil once applied, and is a great option for those with sensitive skin. This product is $24.80 with Rogue status.

This bestselling sunscreen is designed to to be scentless and weightless, a far cry from the greasy sunscreens most of us are used to. The sunscreen also works to hydrate your skin and contains red algae which is meant to block blue light from screens. This product is $27.20 with Rogue status.

Save time in your morning routine with this two-in-one product from Laneige, a brand that specializes in hydration through water-based products. This product is $26.40 with Rogue status.

This cream cleanser from beloved Japanese brand Tatcha is cruelty-free and PH-neutral, designed to balance, hydrate, and soften your skin. This product is $28 with Rogue status.

Makeup

This oil-free foundation from Rihanna's makeup line was specially designed to resist sweat and humidity to avoid the blockage of pores, and is available in 50 different shades to best match your complexion. This product is $28 with Rogue status.

This vegan eyeliner is Zooey Deschanel's go-to product because of how easy it is to apply and how long it lasts. The waterproof product can be used for either thick or thin lines and is available in brown or black. This product is $16.80 with Rogue status.

Selena Gomez's makeup brand released this lightweight liquid blush earlier this year. The blush comes in matte or radiant finishes and is available in several different shades. This product is $16 with Rogue status.

We've been loving this brand lately, so we're excited for this palette that comes with 18 different nude shades for everyday wear. The makeup contains aloe vera and coconut oil for easy and smooth application. This product is $52 with Rogue status.

This award-winning primer is meant to smooth and hydrate your skin while preparing it for the day's makeup routine. The formula is chock-full of essentials, like B3 and B5 vitamins and hyaluronic acid. This product is $24 with Rogue status.

Bath and Body

This exfoliating body scrub brightens and smooths skin all over your body using glycolic and lactic acids. The scrub is designed to help with dullness, dryness and reducing the size of pores. This product is $22.40 with Rogue status.

Heading into the winter months, it can be helpful to add a little glow to your skin without having to spend much time outdoors. These custom-made self tanning drops can be added to your moisturizer to provide a natural-looking, sun-kissed look. This product is $23.20 with Rogue status.

This hydrating formula contains fatty acids and antioxidants that work to smooth and firm your skin, giving you softer and revitalized skin. This product is $28.80 with Rogue status.

This almond oil cleanser softens and smooths skin while it washes, transforming from an oil to a milk that will leave your skin feeling luxurious. This product is $20 with Rogue status.

Hate dealing with dry hands in the winter? This maximum-strength moisturizer works to protect from and repair damage, hydrating and healing your hands. This product is $19.20 with Rogue status.

