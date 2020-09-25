Zooey Deschanel reveals the face mask and eyeliner she wears every day

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Zooey Deschanel is always impressing us with her adorable style paired with her iconic bangs, and now she's giving us even more inspiration.

In a recent interview with The Strategist, the "New Girl" star revealed all of the products she loves. She highlighted everything from beauty items to a crafting tool.

One of the items Deschanel mentioned she never leaves the house without is the Hedley & Bennett Wake Up and Fight Mask. While we've already discovered which masks Chrissy Tiegen, Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton love, it's always interesting what brands celebrities are wearing.

This functional, breathable and adjustable mask was created to be able to be worn all day, and according to Deschanel, the mask succeeds on that front.

"I wear a mask pretty much all the time — always when I’m out — and have found these to just be comfy to wear for several hours straight," she told The Strategist.

The brand developed their mask alongside a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, and have redesigned it multiple times using their own customers' feedback in an effort to create the perfect mask. They've added a flexible nose insert, reinforced stitching and more, and are currently developing masks for kids.

It's no wonder Deschanel owns "a bunch" of these masks - not only are they designed to be flattering, effective, and comfortable, they've also committed to donate masks to those in need for every purchase.

While we love this mask, it's not the only one of Deschanel's favorite products that we're excited about. The star also revealed that she's obsessed with Kat Von D Liquid Eyeliner, and wears it every single day.

This award-winning eyeliner is cruelty-free and long-lasting. Deschanel revealed she, "actually did a test with a bunch of different liquid liners: I put like five on my hand and then used water to check how much each one smudged. This one just stayed."

Not only was the waterproof eyeliner created to avoid smudging, it can be used for either thin or thick lines, allowing you to customize your makeup routine however you decide. Liquid eyeliners can be preferable to pencil eyeliners due to their precision and how easy they are to apply.

So, if you're looking for some new products to try out, these might be worth a shot.

