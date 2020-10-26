Huda Beauty's new foundation stick works like a real-life Instagram filter

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Imagine combining your favorite foundation stick and a beautifying Instagram filter all in one product? Well, lucky for me, I was able to try out the new Huda Beauty #fauxfilter Skin Finish Foundation Stick that does just that!

This gem is most likely the beauty product you have always been dreaming about. Huda Kattan, founder and CEO of Huda Beauty named as one of the 25 most influential people on the internet by TIME Magazine, has created a foundation that has buildable coverage while also leaving your skin with a natural-looking glow. As for its finish, I like my foundation to be at full coverage. Kattan promises the foundation gives 10 hours of smooth skin with sheer coverage that can be built up to your liking.

It's suitable for every skin tone and type

The stick foundation comes in 39 shades with a range of tones and undertones making it easier to find your perfect match. Shades range from vanilla and milkshake all the way to toasted coconut and lava cake. (My shade match was #210B Chai.)

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

The foundation also contains vitamin E which is a powerful antioxidant that is nourishing for the skin. Kattan shared, “With the launch of WISHFUL, my new skincare line, I gained a new sense of confidence in my skin, making it the perfect time to finally launch a lighter coverage foundation for Huda Beauty.”

The formula is light and long-lasting

Though Kattan suggests being able to use the stick as a lighter coverage, I built up my coverage to full and felt like my skin looked flawless and airbrushed! After trying a ton of different full coverage foundations, I found the formula to be top-notch. I usually have a few blemishes around my chin area, and the creamy formula covers them up without looking cakey. You can adjust the coverage with the diamond-shaped bullet for precision and blend it all out depending on your needs.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

Even while wearing a mask, my foundation stayed in place all day long! I asked Kattan for some tips around wearing foundation in the era of mask-wearing. She suggested, “Buy a foundation primer and/or setting spray! Our Water Jelly creates a serious makeup grip that will keep your foundation looking flawless! Setting sprays also help to really lock in your foundation after application, so I would definitely suggest that as well.”

I am new to the foundation brush world. (I usually just apply it with my fingers when I'm on the go.) When I used Huda Beauty's Buff and Build foundation brush along with the Huda Beauty Water Jelly Primer, these products helped give me a finished and perfected look. The foundation stick is a matte finish, so using the water jelly primer helps hydrate my skin before applying the makeup.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

I’m not sure if there is a little magic in this foundation stick, but it completely transformed my skin after one application. For under $40, you could also achieve a filtered skin finish without any compromise of your beautiful, natural-looking skin.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!