Selena Gomez revealed her go-to mascara for flawless lashes

Since the mascara is double-sided, you can opt to use just one side for a little bit of volume or apply a few coats from both sides to deliver eye-catching results. The first side is meant to give lashes weightless volume without any clumps or stiffness. The second side is formulated with gripping waxes and fibers that add a bit of length and curl to complete the look.

Gomez isn't the only fan of the lash-boosting mascara, as it has amassed more than 27,000 "loves" and over a thousand reviews from Sephora customers.

"Really love this mascara! As I get further into my 40s, I’ve noticed that my once long and thick lashes have lost a step or two," one shopper wrote. "This mascara really brings the voluminous thickness and length back."

Another reviewer noted that although both sides of the mascara deliver great results when paired together, the "thickening" side can work "exceptionally" on its own.

Along with a few of her favorites from her own beauty line, Gomez shared some of her other essentials in her daily glam routine that have garnered a cult-like following.

Read on for more of Gomez's beauty must-haves.

Gomez told Vogue she loves this moisturizer from Japanese beauty brand Tatcha, which she says is thick enough that she doesn't have to apply too much of it before diving into the rest of her skin care routine. The rich cream is full of skin-boosting ingredients, such as Japanese purple rice and hyaluronic acid, that help protect the skin from environmental damage and lock moisture in all day long.

After moisturizing, Gomez applies sunscreen to keep her skin protected.

"I like to put sunscreen on, because not only is it important to keep your skin looking fresh, but I have lupus, so being in the sun is kind of difficult for me," Gomez said.

Her go-to sunscreen from Drunk Elephant is formulated with SPF 30 and also includes other protective ingredients such as sunflower shoot extract and raspberry seed oil. The sunscreen can be applied daily to the face, neck, chest and the back of your hands.

After applying cheek color, Gomez opts for the Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer to add another pop of color to her face. She applies the powder formula to her cheekbones, hairline and under her chin to contour her face. The bronzer is available in four different colors that provide a matte, sun-kissed glow.

Before adding her signature cat-eye, she adds some color to her eyes using this palette from Marc Jacobs in the shade "Scandalust." When applying eyeshadow, she starts with a neutral color within the palette and then opts for more playful colors as she goes along.

