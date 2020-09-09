Selena Gomez revealed her go-to mascara for flawless lashes

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
It's no secret that Selena Gomez is known for her flawless skin and stunning makeup looks, but it's not very often that her actual beauty secrets are revealed. While we learned of her go-to eye cream earlier this year, the singer recently took a deeper dive into her beauty routine in a video for Vogue and took us through every step.
"That's definitely been a rule that I keep now — this routine of making sure my face looks good and feels good," the 28-year-old said. "When you are taking care of your skin, you're taking care of your body and your mind and soul, because I think it's all connected."
While her beauty regimen is full of products we know and love, we couldn't help but notice the dramatic volume her lashes got from just a few strokes of her go-to mascara — and it's a surprisingly affordable pick for a superstar makeup look.
While she often wears fake eyelashes, she says that when she wants "more of a look," she goes for Huda Beauty's Legit Lashes mascara. The long-lasting fiber mascara is formulated to deliver intense volume and length, and Gomez finds that a little bit goes a long way.
Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara
Since the mascara is double-sided, you can opt to use just one side for a little bit of volume or apply a few coats from both sides to deliver eye-catching results. The first side is meant to give lashes weightless volume without any clumps or stiffness. The second side is formulated with gripping waxes and fibers that add a bit of length and curl to complete the look.
Gomez isn't the only fan of the lash-boosting mascara, as it has amassed more than 27,000 "loves" and over a thousand reviews from Sephora customers.
"Really love this mascara! As I get further into my 40s, I’ve noticed that my once long and thick lashes have lost a step or two," one shopper wrote. "This mascara really brings the voluminous thickness and length back."
Another reviewer noted that although both sides of the mascara deliver great results when paired together, the "thickening" side can work "exceptionally" on its own.
Along with a few of her favorites from her own beauty line, Gomez shared some of her other essentials in her daily glam routine that have garnered a cult-like following.
Read on for more of Gomez's beauty must-haves.
1. Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Gomez told Vogue she loves this moisturizer from Japanese beauty brand Tatcha, which she says is thick enough that she doesn't have to apply too much of it before diving into the rest of her skin care routine. The rich cream is full of skin-boosting ingredients, such as Japanese purple rice and hyaluronic acid, that help protect the skin from environmental damage and lock moisture in all day long.
2. Drunk Elephant Sheer Defense Sunscreen
After moisturizing, Gomez applies sunscreen to keep her skin protected.
"I like to put sunscreen on, because not only is it important to keep your skin looking fresh, but I have lupus, so being in the sun is kind of difficult for me," Gomez said.
Her go-to sunscreen from Drunk Elephant is formulated with SPF 30 and also includes other protective ingredients such as sunflower shoot extract and raspberry seed oil. The sunscreen can be applied daily to the face, neck, chest and the back of your hands.
3. Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
After applying cheek color, Gomez opts for the Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer to add another pop of color to her face. She applies the powder formula to her cheekbones, hairline and under her chin to contour her face. The bronzer is available in four different colors that provide a matte, sun-kissed glow.
4. Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette
Before adding her signature cat-eye, she adds some color to her eyes using this palette from Marc Jacobs in the shade "Scandalust." When applying eyeshadow, she starts with a neutral color within the palette and then opts for more playful colors as she goes along.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Ashley Graham just revealed her affordable secret for flawless wavy hair
- TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio share back-to-school advice and beauty hacks
- Drew Barrymore says she swears by this anti-aging 'insta facial'
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!