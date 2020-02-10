Score big on shoes and accessories during Coach's 50% off sale

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Coach is currently having a major sale on winter essentials — and several items are up to 50% off! That means it's the perfect time to treat yourself to those versatile booties or chic gloves you've been eyeing.

With items like cashmere scarves being sold for a fraction of the price, you can stock up on winter essentials without breaking the bank.

Here are 12 items from the Coach sale that caught our eye.

Protect your hands from the cold with these elegant leather gloves. The classic design is touch-sensitive, so you can use your phone without the hassle of taking off your gloves.

Whether you're going out on the town or headed to work, these 3-inch heels can work with any outfit. The leather lining also provides extra comfort without sacrificing style.

You can't go wrong with a cashmere scarf, especially when it's reversible! One side shows off the signature Coach logo, while the other side features a solid color.

These sleek suede booties are a classic staple that will spruce up any wardrobe. With a low heel, these are sure to provide comfort while still adding a stylish element to your outfit.

This wardrobe essential comes in a pretty pale pink and irresistible deep black. It's also reversible, so you basically get two belts for the price of one!

This reimagined lace-up combat boot made of leather and tweed will keep your feet warm while adding a little edge to your outfit.

This vibrant red sweater would be the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe. Cozy up on the couch with this soft sweater featuring two color-contrasting pockets that are perfect for storing small items.

Slide your feet into these comfortable denim loafers! The eye-catching floral pattern is sure to amp up your casual Fridays.

Show off the retro Coach logo in this sleek athletic sweatshirt dress. You can stay comfortable all day long is this 100% cotton design.

Dazzle people with this fun dinosaur ring. With two colors to choose from, you can stack it with others or wear it alone.

These foldable flats were designed to be carried with you, and even come with a handy bag for you to place them in.

For a minimalist look, get this delicate tea rose pendant in either gold or rose gold. The prairie inspired necklace can dress up your outfits with its crystal accents.

