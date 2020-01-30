The newest iPad is down to its lowest price since Black Friday

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
I've used an iPad since 2012. I initially used one of the enormous original models — with an Otterbox case that made it even bulkier. Thankfully, I eventually switched to a lighter one a few years ago and have found it much more practical for casual, everyday use.
If you've also been meaning to pick up one of these sleek devices — or upgrade your old one — now's your chance. The newest seventh generation Apple iPad has been marked down from $329 to $249.99.
Apple iPad 32GB
The newest iPad is the best one yet. It's available in gold, silver or space gray and features a 10.2-inch retina display.
For those of you who rely on your iPad for a lot of photo storage or for downloading Netflix shows, you may want to consider the 128GB option, which is also on sale.
Apple iPad 128GB
Nowadays, I personally use my iPad to cast Netflix and Hulu onto my TV, read e-books and news articles on the subway and browse the internet. I found it especially helpful in grad school, as I replaced all my textbooks with iPad downloads and used a detachable keyboard to type out papers.
While I still enjoy physical books every now and then, I have to admit: Reading on the iPad is very convenient. Plus, if I ever want to try a new recipe that's not in any of my cookbooks, I can just pull one up on the little device and prop it up in my kitchen.
It easily fits in pretty much any handbag, works just as quickly as the day I got it, never runs out of storage space and the battery runs long enough that I sometimes don't charge it for weeks. It has virtually replaced my laptop — which I now only use every few months to work on a more intensive project.
iPads are a simple, portable and reliable tablet. With these discounts, it's well worth it.
