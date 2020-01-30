The newest iPad is down to its lowest price since Black Friday

The newest iPad is the best one yet. It's available in gold, silver or space gray and features a 10.2-inch retina display.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

For those of you who rely on your iPad for a lot of photo storage or for downloading Netflix shows, you may want to consider the 128GB option, which is also on sale.

Nowadays, I personally use my iPad to cast Netflix and Hulu onto my TV, read e-books and news articles on the subway and browse the internet. I found it especially helpful in grad school, as I replaced all my textbooks with iPad downloads and used a detachable keyboard to type out papers.

While I still enjoy physical books every now and then, I have to admit: Reading on the iPad is very convenient. Plus, if I ever want to try a new recipe that's not in any of my cookbooks, I can just pull one up on the little device and prop it up in my kitchen.

It easily fits in pretty much any handbag, works just as quickly as the day I got it, never runs out of storage space and the battery runs long enough that I sometimes don't charge it for weeks. It has virtually replaced my laptop — which I now only use every few months to work on a more intensive project.

iPads are a simple, portable and reliable tablet. With these discounts, it's well worth it.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!