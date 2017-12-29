13 delicious and healthy cookbooks we can't cook without

share tweet pin email

If you've dedicated 2018 to cooking and eating healthier, you're going to need to stockpile accessible and easy recipes to keep you going. To help you out, we compiled a list of 13 impressive cookbooks that primarily focus on healthy eating and easy food prep.

"Skinnytaste Fast & Slow: Knockout Quick-Fix and Slow-Cooker Recipes for Real Life" by Gina Homolka with Heather Jones, RD., $19, Amazon

Clarkson Potter

This cookbook fast tracks flavorful, figure-friendly meals for any night of the week.

"The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: 500 Vibrant, Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Healthy Eating Every Day" by the editors at America's Test Kitchen, $22, Amazon

America's Test Kitchen

You've heard a lot about the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet. Now try it at home!

"Lexi's Clean Kitchen: 150 Delicious, Paleo-Friendly Recipes to Nourish Your Life" by Alexis Kornblum, $22, Amazon

Victory Watch

If your mantra is to eat clean in 2017, this is the recipe book to own.

"Trim, Healthy Mama Cookbook: Eat Up and Slim Down with More Than 350 Healthy Recipes" by Pearl Barrett and Serene Allison, $18, Amazon

Harmony

With 350 healthy recipes to choose from, you'll always have a delicious option for dinner.

"Wellness Mama Cookbook: 200 Easy-to-Prepare Recipes and Time-Saving Advice for the Busy Cook" by Katie Wells, $20, Amazon

Harmony

This busy mom with six kids came up with 200 simple, delicious recipes that anyone can do easily.

"Clean Cooking: More than 100 Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Sugar-Free Recipes" by Elisabeth Johansson, $14, Amazon

Skyhorse Publishing

Cooking sans gluten, dairy and white sugar is remarkably easy and totally yum.

"Spiralize and Thrive: 100 Vibrant Vegetable-Based Recipes for Starters, Salads, Soups, and More" by Dalila Tarhuni, $14, Amazon

Skyhorse Publishing

The spiralizer is the kitchen accessory for 2017, and it's key to creating these low-carb, healthy meals.

"Easy. Whole. Vegan.: 100 Flavor-Packed, No-Stress Recipes for Busy Families" by Melissa King, $19, Amazon

The Experiment

Say so long to packaged and processed foods for good with these easy-to-make and very delicious recipes.

"The Green Aisle's Healthy Smoothies & Slushies: More than 75 Healthy Recipes to Help You Lose Weight and Get Fit" by Michelle Savage, $10, Amazon

Skyhorse Publishing

Have your "cake" and eat it, too! These recipes show you how to create your favorite food flavors in a healthy, drinkable form.

"The Ultimate Soup Cleanse: 60 Restorative Recipes to Reduce Weight, Restore Energy and Renew Vitality" by Nicole Pisani and Kate Adams, $13, Amazon

Atria Books

Soup does a body good! Here, readers will be treated to 60 restorative and healthy soups to fit any lifestyle.

"Lucky Peach Presents Power Vegetables! 102 Turbocharged recipes for Vegetables with Guts" by Peter Meehan and the editors of Lucky Peach, $24, Amazon

Clarkson Potter

Carnivores, rejoice! These tasty recipes are so packed with flavor that even meat eaters can get behind them.

"Danielle Walker's Against All Grain Celebrations: A Year of Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Paleo Recipes for Every Occasion" by Danielle Walker, $28, Amazon

Ten Speed Press

Healthy options for holidays and special gatherings never tasted so good!

"Part-Time Vegetarian: Flexible Recipes to go (Nearly) Meat-Free" by Nicola Grimes, $17, Amazon

Nourish

Want to cut down on meat in your diet, but not give it up completely? This book, which praises a flexitarian diet — one that is largely vegetarian but occasionally includes poultry, meat and seafood — is the one for you.

