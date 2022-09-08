From sweats to leggings, Rihanna's new loungewear line is filled with fall staples

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

While it may have seemed like Rihanna was laying low after reportedly giving birth to her first child in May, it's clear that she's been keeping busy with much more than new mom duties.

Today, the A-list singer and entrepreneur expanded her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty to include a range of cozy loungewear staples, just in time for fall. While the company already offered a number of comfortable sleep styles, this is its first official lounge line, and according to a press release, the items are made to be dressed up or down and can be taken from the "sofa to the streets."

"At the core, Savage X Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident," Rihanna shared in the release. "The Lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laidback twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

The "highly-versatile" collection features a variety of items, including joggers, hoodies, tanks, shorts, leggings and more. Items come in an inclusive range of sizes, spanning from XXS to 4X and start at $32.95. (Prices start at $24.95 for members of Savage x Fenty's free VIP shopper program or $12.48 for those in its membership-based Xtra VIP program.)

Here, some picks from the new line worth adding to your collection that are sure to keep you cozy and comfortable this fall.

Savage X Fenty Loungewear

The classic pocket tee, made comfier. This shirt is said to be designed with soft jersey knit material, so you stay comfortable during every activity. The cropped fit makes it perfect for pairing with leggings or high-waisted sweats.

Take your loungewear collection up a notch with this chic slip dress, which features rib-knit fabric and a scoop neckline. We can picture you wearing this for a breakfast in bed and then throwing on some fall-ready layers and sporting it for the entire day ahead.

With a high-waisted fit and elastic waistband, these shorts seem the perfect choice to wear to bed on hot nights or to slip on for lazy days at home.

A good tank top is an essential layering piece to have as we transition from hot summer days to chillier fall ones. This one comes in four neutral colors, so it's easy to style. It's made to fit a little large, according to the brand, so if you want a tighter fit, you may want to consider sizing down.

While you may already have a few black leggings in your collection, these ones have a rib-knit design, which sets them apart from the rest. If you want to switch things up, you can also grab them in gray or brown shades.

After this summer's intense heat, we're looking forward to the weather cooling down again so we can wear all of our cozy cold weather wardrobe favorites. And that includes joggers. These ones feature raw edge details, the brand's X logo and cuffed bottoms, so we bet that they'll look pretty stylish on. Plus, they feature an inner fleece material, so odds are they'll be comfortable too.

Complete your at-home lounging look with this matching cropped hoodie. Just like everything from the brand, it comes with a 90-day fit guarantee, so if you don't love it, you can send it back for free. But judging from how comfy it looks, how could you not?