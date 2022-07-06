Rihanna surpasses Kim Kardashian as America’s youngest self-made woman billionaire

In June, Forbes released its 2022 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women," which ranks the wealthiest women in the United States.

The report found that, at 34, Rihanna is America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman with an estimated net worth of 1.4 billion. Rihanna is ranked 21st on the list.

This ranking makes Kim Kardashian, 41, the nation's second-youngest billionaire.

The Barbados singer dominated the pop charts since "Pon de Replay," her 2005 breakout hit. However, her financial success largely stems from her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020.

Forbes said Fenty Beauty constitutes the "majority of her fortune." But Savage x Fenty, a lingerie brand, had a $1 billion valuation as of February 2021.

Speaking to the report, Justin Sylvester — who filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday's episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna — said he believes that Rihanna is a smart businesswoman because she makes products that people will always want.

"That's how she got it," Sylvester said. "People are always going to wear makeup and they're always going to wear undies. Come on! Am I wrong?"

The co-host of E!’s “Daily Pop” shared a moment that he had with Rihanna at a Savage x Fenty show that took place earlier this year, in which she addressed her wealth.

"She told me that money makes her uncomfortable," he said. "Talking about it, people congratulating her on being a billionaire. She's like, 'I don't want it. I'm going to give it to somebody and make other people's lives better."

"That's what she's doing with the money," Sylvester continued.

According to People, Rihanna gave birth to her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's first child, a boy, in May 2022.

In January, news broke of Rihanna's pregnancy when the singer was photographed wearing an unbuttoned pink jacket, showing off her baby bump, in New York City.