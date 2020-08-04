I ditched my old charger for these right-angled cables — and I'll never go back

They're practical

I've purchased my fair share of longer charging cords in an attempt to make my life easier, but none have stood the test of time. Back in January, I splurged and spent $30 on a charging cable that was 10 feet long and can be reinforced with a protector, but it stopped working just six months later.

Rather than trying to fix my cables with a bunch of accessories, I purchased the Aukey Right Angle Lightning Cable since it's already crafted to charge cellphones at a 90-degree angle. Even better? The cord is over 6 feet long, so I've been able to plop myself in bed, on the couch or in the car without worrying about broken wires or having to sit as close to the outlet as possible.

Jillian Ortiz / TODAY

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

They charge fast

Not only do these charging cords solve some of my frustrations, but I've seen a notable difference in charging time compared to my previous charger — and I'm not alone in this realization.

"Charges as fast or if not quicker than the factory cable," one of the charger's more than 1,100 verified reviewers wrote. "I love being able to watch a video while charging my phone. It’s easier to hold when I’m charging and holding the phone horizontally."

Another reviewer pointed out that the cords are durable, and since they are crafted from braided nylon and then reinforced by tinplated connectors, they don't easily give in to wear and tear like rubber-coated cables sometimes do.

"My family tends to lose charger cords so this was a great price to add a few quality extras to our household," they wrote. "I will be buying a few more due to the excellent value."

They are easy to organize

While the quality and charging speed are factors that are worthy of praise on their own, the detail I've come to appreciate the most has nothing to do with actually charging the phone. I've realized that my favorite feature is actually the velcro strap that can keep the wires neat and organized, which makes it easy to take with me on the go and reduces the clutter on my counter.

Jillian Ortiz

I do have to remove my bulky protective phone case in order for the cord to properly fit into the charging port, but that's a small inconvenience I'm willing to deal with. If anything, it gives me an excuse to clean my phone and my phone case, which I often forget to do.

Much like a few of the gadgets we've discovered within the last few weeks, I've found these charging cables to be one of those things I didn't know I needed until I got my hands on it. They're an affordable upgrade that has made all the difference in my daily routine, and I don't think I'll go back to my old ways ever again.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!