What product would you rebuy ASAP if you lost it? 15 picks from Redditors and editors

Every so often you find a product so good, that once you incorporate it into your routine, it's hard to imagine your life without it. So much so that if anything ever happened to it, you wouldn't hesitate to add it to your carts again.

In fact, we bet that there's something that immediately popped into your mind after reading that — your favorite pair of jeans, a years-old coffee pot, a trusty beauty tool.

Well, a Redditor recently polled other users in the “Buy It For Life” subreddit to see what their items would be, asking, "What would you immediately buy another of if you lost?" It led people to share plenty of useful purchases, from kitchen tools to tech, that you'd be hard-pressed to find a better alternative for.

So we posed the same question to our team of editors, and the responses immediately flooded in, with people sharing the products that they would be "lost without," and as a result would immediately rebuy if anything ever happened to them.

Here we're sharing some of those picks along with some from the Reddit thread.

Products Redditors would immediately repurchase

You might see the price tag for these tweezers and think, "Really?" But according to many of the Amazon reviews, they're worth it — and a couple of Redditors shared the same sentiment, saying that they would rebuy Tweezerman's tweezers if they ever got lost. They're designed to be ultra-precise to pick up even the smallest of unwanted hairs.

"This has always been a really good brand for tweezers," shares one Amazon shopper. "I own a few and will keep repurchasing whenever I misplace them, have them stolen by family members or friends, or they mysteriously disappear!"

Multiple people mentioned Sonicare toothbrushes on the thread, with one person saying they buy a new one every time it dies.

While there are plenty of models available, this affordable toothbrush from the brand has more than 22,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. According to the brand it has a two-week battery life and a smart timer that lets you know when it's time to switch sides.

One person in the thread mentioned the AeroPress as their immediate rebuy item. And if you wake up thinking of your first cup of coffee first thing in the morning, you can probably relate. It sits right over your cup, so all you have to do is add the grounds, hot water and press to fill up your mug. According to the brand, the patented 3-in-1 brew technology eliminates some of the bitterness and grit that you can sometimes get with a French press.

Products our editors would immediately repurchase

For something that costs less than my average coffee order, it's amazing how much use I have gotten out of this little beauty tool. It has changed the way I wash my hair, so much so that I never shampoo without it. (Seriously, I take it on every trip I go on.) It gives me a deeper clean than I could get with just my fingers alone, so I find that I can go longer between wash days and my hair will look cleaner for longer.

"Every cook is attached to at least one piece of utensil, cutlery, flatware or some other kitchen essential. For me, I’m fully attached to this no-frills porcelain spoon that I’ve used to taste-test pretty much anything I’m whipping up at home for the last decade," shares senior editor Jess Bender. "While it’s the perfect size to scoop up a generous amount of whatever you’re eager to sample, it’s lightweight enough where it’s never going to feel heavy in your hands. It also takes seconds to clean if I’m getting somebody else to taste what I’m cooking (I don’t believe in cross-contaminating with my own germs!). Note: This isn’t the exact spoon, but it’s pretty much as close to it as you can get."

Candle Warmer Lamp

No flame needed Something to note Short cord

"I honestly don’t think I could go a day without my candle warmer," shares social media editor Kara Quill.

Since lighting a candle is part of her nightly routine, we get it. She previously shared that this genius tool, which warms the candle so you get the scent without an open flame, "was a no-brainer purchase" for her. And if anything ever happened to it, she would be adding it to her cart again just as quickly.

"Before finding this gadget, I was spending so much money on replacing my candles," she shares. "Since buying this warmer, I haven’t needed to replace the candle in over a year — and it’s still going strong! After some time, I remember thinking the scent of the candle would deteriorate the longer I used it. Boy, was I wrong!"

6-Cup Rice Cooker

Easy to use Something to note Occasionally burns rice

Like others in the Reddit thread, social editorial assistant Annie Shigo shared that she would immediately repurchase her rice cooker if something happened to the old one.

This isn't the one that she has, but it's an affordable option with more than 12,000 five-star ratings — and multiple reviewers have noted that they've had theirs for years, so hopefully you won't have to repurchase it any time soon.

Once you have one, these handy gadgets are pretty hard to lose (thanks to their tracking function). But associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart says that if she lost one, she'd be "ordering replacements immediately."

"I have three — one on the keys to my apartment, one on the keys to my mom’s house and one in my suitcase for travel. I’m so afraid of losing those things so I love to be able to double-check and make sure they are where I think they are, especially when I’m traveling."

"This might sound horrible but I will sometimes put off changing my bed sheets because I don’t want to swap out these for a different set," shares editor Vivien Moon. "They are truly the softest and most luxe sheets I’ve ever slept on. Better than any hotel sheets or any other sheets I’ve gotten at any store. Considering the price, I would be happy to only buy these sheets for the rest of my life they are that soft and breathable. I have recommended these to multiple friends because I can’t stop bragging about them and am sad when I sleep on any other sheets. If anything happens to these sheets, I will repurchase again even if they’re only available in a color I don’t like."

As for associate editor Sierra Hoeger, this Yeti tumbler would be an immediate rebuy. "I got this tumbler for Christmas this past year and have used it every single day since for my second coffee of the day," she says. "It’s easy to wash, plus legitimately keeps my coffee hot for hours after I fill it up."

"This is a product I’ve bought probably three times. Either I’ve lost it, it has gotten left at home, or it's become too dented to function and I buy a new one," shares Hoeger. "My water bottle is essentially another organ to me at this point and Hydroflask has become my go-to since they first became popular. The 40-ounce size has become my favorite one because I’m not constantly filling it up and it’s as reliable and leak-proof as the other sizes."

"As a contacts-wearer, I stand by my blue light glasses," shares Stewart. "I can feel the difference when I’m working at a computer all day and not wearing them versus the days I do wear them. I love blue light glasses so much that I’ve bought several pairs so I can keep one at home, one in my bag and one at my desk (though my mom has stolen one so I’m now down to 2 pairs). I would absolutely rebuy these if they ever broke! Diff also has BOGO sales so it’s worth it to get two pairs at a time, every time!"

"These are my all-time favorite shoes," shares Shigo. In fact, a previous pair actually did get stolen — and then she immediately reordered another. "They require no breaking in and I have walked around in them for miles and miles," she adds.

I've said this before and I will say it again, as a reader, my Kindle is one of the best purchases that I've ever made. I would be lost without it — and if anything did happen, I would immediately be logging on to Amazon to buy a new one (I don't even think I would wait for the next time it's on sale).

I've always been an avid reader, but ever since I got a Kindle, the number of books that I read in a year has increased exponentially. Because of its slim and lightweight design, it easily fits in your bag so you can read on the train, at the beach, on the plane and almost anywhere else. Plus, I've saved so much money on books, because I get most of mine via the Libby app and send them to my Kindle to read.

While senior social media editor Kate McCarthy says that when it comes to most of her possessions, she "would just take the loss and move on," if they were lost or stolen, but not her Brooks sneakers.

As she previously shared, she's run everything from marathons to 5K races in these shoes and repurchases them whenever she needs a new pair. “They’re the perfect combination of being supportive without feeling too heavy, and in all the years I’ve been running with them I’ve never had any blisters or foot pain. Whenever I hear someone is in the market for new sneakers they’re the number one brand I always recommend, they’ve treated me so well throughout the years!”

