I’m a shopping editor — these are the under-$25 everyday Amazon essentials I can’t live without

As a shopping editor, I spend a significant amount of time on Amazon. And not just for work, but for pleasure, too. I'm constantly scrolling through the site's pages to find bestsellers, exciting new products and, of course, making plenty of purchases for myself.

While some of those products are simply fun impulse buys, others have become such an essential part of my routine that I use them every day — and in some cases, have repurchased them again and again. Here, I'm sharing a handful Amazon products that I use every day. And the best part is, they're all under $25!

Best Amazon everyday fashion finds under $25

I'm terrible about remembering to take off my jewelry for workouts, showers and other activities that may cause tarnishing, so I love an accessory that you can wear 24/7. And these fit the bill. With maybe one exception, I haven't taken them out of my ears for over a year and they are still in near-perfect condition. They're stylish, comfortable and they look like they would be far more expensive than they are (I mean, the $13 price tag is pretty unbeatable). It's no wonder that more than 15,000 shoppers have given them a perfect five-star rating.

While these are technically marketed as running socks, I love them for everyday wear, workouts and more. They're ultra-soft so they provide a plush layer between your foot and your shoe. I let a friend borrow a pair once and she immediately bought a pack, because she said they were so comfortable. You get 10 pairs in a pack, so you'll have plenty for the week ahead.

Best Amazon everyday beauty essentials under $25

My fellow sweaty girls know that you can't just use any old deodorant and expect it to do the trick — especially as we start to get into the warmer days. But I recently started using this "prescription-strength" formula that provides serious protection throughout the day. It doesn't stop me from sweating completely, but it does make a big difference. And when I do sweat, it does a good job of keeping odor at bay.

OK, I don't wash my hair every day, so I don't actually use this scalp brush daily. But I use it every single time I wash my hair (which is every three days or so), so I figured it deserved a place on this list. The soft silicone bristles give my scalp a deeper scrub than I could ever hope to achieve with my fingers alone, so my hair feels thoroughly clean after every wash. I love it so much, I bring it with me every time I travel, because I can't imagine washing my hair without it.

I first discovered this face wash a few years ago, when I quickly grabbed a travel-sized version at the drugstore before heading on a trip. I loved the formula so much that I've been using it every day since, both in the morning and at night.

My skin is both dry and prone to breakouts, but the gentle wash doesn't cause irritation or dryness. I actually feel like it's adding moisture to my skin, thanks to the ceramides and hyaluronic acid. The 16-ounce bottle typically lasts me around a year (yes, really!) even with twice-a-day use.

CeraVe's AM Facial Moisturizer is another staple in my daily routine. I like to try and keep my skin care steps to a minimum, so I love how it doubles as a moisturizer and sunscreen, thanks to the included SPF 30 protection. Sometimes it takes a minute to fully rub in, but once it does, it feels light and non-greasy on my skin so it works well on its own or under makeup.

Now that I've reached my late 20s, I figured it was time to get serious about my anti-aging routine. I started incorporating this retinol moisturizer into my routine in the middle of last year and began seeing results within the first few weeks. When I consistently use it, I notice a difference in the texture of my skin and some of my fine lines start to disappear. It’s also more moisturizing than other retinol formulas I’ve tried so it doesn’t dry out my skin as much — even still, I started by using it every other night and worked my way up to nightly use to help minimize any potential irritation.

Best Amazon everyday kitchen essentials under $25

I never thought I would be a Keurig person, but then I happened upon a free single-serve model in nearly new condition in my neighborhood and I couldn't pass it up. (Don't worry, I washed it thoroughly.) Really, my only hesitation was imagining the waste I would create by using the single-serve coffee pods every day. But this handy little reusable filter solved that problem. I simply fill it with my choice of grounds and stick it into the slot, like I would a normal pod, and I end up with a flavorful cup of coffee. I love that you can customize the amount of grounds you're putting in, depending on how strong you want your brew to be.

This sink strainer seems like such a small thing, but it makes a huge difference in my dishwashing and cleaning routines. Unlike other models, this one can be flipped inside out as you're emptying it into the trash, so you don't have to touch the food and gunk inside.

There are many things I love about my apartment, but the fact that it does not have a dishwasher is not one of them. Thankfully, this dish spray makes having to hand-wash my dishes multiple times per day easier. It cuts through grease and food faster than any other washing solution I've used. Usually, I spray it right on, give it a scrub and my dishes are almost instantly squeaky clean. However, if the stains are deeper-set, I'll let the spray sit for a while before washing and it works like a dream.

There are few things I hate more than a stinky dish sponge. That's why I exclusively use these brushes for my dishes. They're durable, never smell and they last a long time before the bristles start to fray. Along with the main, long bristles each one has smaller, stiffer bristles on top for when you need to get a deeper scrub.

Best Amazon everyday home essentials under $25

I discovered these happy little sponges in the same place where I find many of my favorite products, on TikTok. Each sponge has two sides: One is soft, spongey foam and the other is a textured material, so you can scrub tough stains and then flip it over to wipe the surface off. I use it most days to wipe down my counters or other surfaces in my kitchen.

I have long, fine hair and a lot of it, which means that it gets tangled really easily, especially overnight. But this satin pillowcase helps prevent some of those tangles as well as frizz to help keep my bedhead to a minimum.

Experts say that using a silky pillowcase is better for your skin, too!

To create this list of products, I selected the essentials that are an everyday part of my routine and ring in at less than $25.

