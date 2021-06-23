Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day, the two-day shopping event created by Amazon, inspired many other retailers to launch sale events of their own — including Walmart. Walmart's Prime Day event, "Walmart Deals for Days," launched on June 20 and ends tonight, giving you one more day's worth of deals.

You can still save big at Walmart by taking advantage of Prime Day-esque deals on tech, bedding, home essentials and more during Walmart's "Deals for Days" event. The event is still going until today, June 23, so if you missed the first two days of the event or all of the discounts that were offered during Amazon Prime Day, there's no need to panic. We rounded up all of the deals that are still worth shopping before Walmart's Prime Day event comes to a close.

Keep scrolling for everything you won't want to pass up on before the clock runs out.

Walmart Prime Day deals still available

Save $70 on this Google Classroom-ready laptop ahead of the fall. It features an Intel processor, HD display and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

AirPods Pro, the newest addition to the AirPod family, are on sale for less than $200 right now. Unlike regular AirPods, these headphones have soft grips that help them keep put in your ears.

You can save $180 on Anker's top-rated robot vacuum at Walmart before the big sale ends. This model features home mapping and can connect to an app on your phone to relay the gadget's cleaning history.

A markdown on this dreamy knife set from The Pioneer Woman means you can add it to your cart for just $40. It includes a chef's knife, bread knife, paring knife, six steak knives, scissors, sharpening steel, a Nakiri knife and a wood knife block with The Pioneer Woman logo on it.

These sandals from Sam Edelman are the perfect summer shoe, and they're only $35 right now. The breathable lining and padded insole mean you can wear them anywhere without any discomfort.

A steep discount on Oral-B's bestselling toothbrush brings the price down to just $90, which is almost too good to pass up on. It operates on five different modes and even boasts a feature that will let you know when you're applying too much pressure as you brush.

New parents won't want to miss this deal. This two-in-one system includes a stroller and car seat that can take your little one from the car to the next destination safely.

Gearing up for a trip this summer? You can snag this check-in suitcase right now for just $67.

Treat your skin to a massage this summer with this jade roller from Daily Concepts. As part of Walmart's Deals for Days event, you can add it to your cart for just $11.50.

Whether you're in desperate need of a new set or just don't feel like washing your old brushes, you can snag this 16-piece kit for less than $15 today. It contains all the brushes you need to complete a full makeup look, including a plush kabuki brush.

Linenspa's hybrid mattress is not only crafted with memory foam and coils, but also features a euro top for an extra layer of padded comfort. It's on sale right now for just $240.

A $300 discount means this multi-layer hybrid mattress can be shipped to your door for just $500. "I'm so incredibly happy with this mattress so far!" wrote one verified reviewer who described it as "soft but not overly soft."

