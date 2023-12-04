The Pioneer Woman just dropped a holiday collection — and everything is under $50

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday behind us, you can say that we've entered full holiday mode now that it's officially December. From festive potluck dinner parties to gift-giving, there's so much merriment to look forward to this month.

To help you prepare for all of your upcoming events or inspire your gift (or wish) list, Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, has dropped her newest holiday collection at Walmart, including her top picks featured in her Holiday Gift Guide. The collection contains everything you need for the season, from the table to your outfit. You'll find bright, holiday-themed dinnerware and bakeware to impress your friends or host, cozy pajamas and more fashionable finds with her signature embroidered designs — you may even want to treat yourself to a little gift with these picks.

“My family and I seriously love the holiday season. Now that they’re grown and out of the house, we will jump on any chance to get together, and this year I’m going to jump in with both feet and enjoy every meal, every moment!! My holiday collection is always one of my favorites to develop because it’s made for family get-togethers just like the ones my family and I love so much,” said Drummond in a release shared with Shop TODAY. “This time of year is all about surrounding myself with fun, bright serving pieces and touches throughout the house — especially in the kitchen and on the dining table, where we spend so much of our time together!”

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite finds from The Pioneer Woman holiday collection, and we know this time of year can be pretty daunting expense-wise so it’s exciting to see that the collection was very affordable, each item is $50 or less. But hurry — many of the products are starting to sell out!

The Pioneer Woman holiday collection

This set of melamine bowls features holiday florals and festive designs. They're so pretty, you'll be able to set them straight on your serving table, which is what Drummond intended. Plus, they come with lids so you can easily pack away uneaten food, or send it home with guests.

From salads to hot pasta, this stone serving bowl adds a beautiful festive touch to your holiday dinner spreads. The brand says the footed bowl can be placed directly on the table — no trivets needed.

If you're looking for a cozy but stylish outfit to wear during holiday gatherings, this reversible ruana adds an elegant touch to jeans (or leggings if the dress code is really casual!). Not to mention, this could make a simple and affordable gift for mom, an aunt or friend.

Coming in three washes, this pair of jeans features a boot-cut design with the signature Pioneer Woman embroidery on the back pockets. You'll also be excited to see that the jeans are made with a stretchy, pull-on design for much-needed comfort during the season.

Did someone say hot chocolate? These festive stoneware mugs will make a homemade cup of cocoa or morning coffee feel even more cozy. You'll get a set of four for under $20, and the brand says they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

You can't go wrong with gifting a pajama set and this satin set is perfect for the holiday season. You'll even want to grab yourself a pair for Christmas morning since it comes in holiday colors and a plaid pattern.

From side dishes to cookie swaps, these festive nesting bowls will get a lot of use this holiday season. The brand says they're "vintage inspired" and can be used for all sorts of foods and treats. Plus they come with snap-shut lids to help keep food fresh.

Impress guests at dinner by serving up a dish on these gorgeous stoneware platters. Coming in a set of two, they're designed with ruffle, vintage-inspired edges that will remind you of your childhood holiday dinners.

This quilted puffer coat will make a cozy addition to your winter wardrobe. The brand says it features faux-sherpa lining for extra warmth, and it's made to be water-resistant to protect you from the winter elements.

Cowboy boots have been making quite the comeback, which is why these shoes could make the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life — or can be the final touch to your holiday outfit. The boots come in two different colors and feature a heel that's just under three inches.