Ree Drummond gets ready for cookie swap season with 3 of her favorite recipes

Television personality, cookbook author and "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to get a head start on holiday baking. She's helping us kick off cookie swap season with three of her favorite festive recipes. She shows us how to make spiced molasses cookies, chocolate and peppermint thumbprints and iced cookies with cherries and pretzels.

When it comes to taking a sweet treat to a gathering or potluck, cookies get overlooked. Ice and sprinkle cookies for maximum visual impact. Furthermore, cookies are not just delicious, they are also very easy to transport.

Chocolate lovers won't be able to get enough of these rich cookies. The cool crunch of peppermint adds a bright pop to the festive treats. They're perfect for parties, cookie swaps and anywhere holiday treats are needed.

This is one of my all-time favorite holiday cookie recipes. Rich, chewy, flavorful … and best of all, when they’re baking, they fill the kitchen with the scent of — are you ready? — apple cider! Trust me — it’s really uncanny.

If you like those holiday cookie recipes, you should also try these: