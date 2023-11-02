IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ree Drummond gets ready for cookie swap season with 3 of her favorite recipes

The Pioneer Woman knows a thing or two about holiday cookies.
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Drummond

Television personality, cookbook author and "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to get a head start on holiday baking. She's helping us kick off cookie swap season with three of her favorite festive recipes. She shows us how to make spiced molasses cookies, chocolate and peppermint thumbprints and iced cookies with cherries and pretzels.

Cherry, Pretzel and White Chocolate Cookies
Food Network

Get The Recipe

Cherry, Pretzel and White Chocolate Cookies

Ree Drummond

When it comes to taking a sweet treat to a gathering or potluck, cookies get overlooked. Ice and sprinkle cookies for maximum visual impact. Furthermore, cookies are not just delicious, they are also very easy to transport.

Chocolate-Peppermint Thumbprint Cookies
Courtesy Johnny Miller

Get The Recipe

Chocolate-Peppermint Thumbprint Cookies

Ree Drummond

Chocolate lovers won't be able to get enough of these rich cookies. The cool crunch of peppermint adds a bright pop to the festive treats. They're perfect for parties, cookie swaps and anywhere holiday treats are needed.

Spicy Molasses Cookies
Courtesy William Dickey

Get The Recipe

Spicy Molasses Cookies

Ree Drummond

This is one of my all-time favorite holiday cookie recipes. Rich, chewy, flavorful … and best of all, when they’re baking, they fill the kitchen with the scent of — are you ready? — apple cider! Trust me — it’s really uncanny.

Ree Drummond