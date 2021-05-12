Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Not sure what to get the graduate in your life? Go for something personal that shows just how well you know them.

From fun puzzles for elementary school grads to personalized luggage for college grads and everything in between, these are 16 customized graduation gifts we can't wait to give this year.

Personalized graduation gifts for elementary school students

Kids will have hours of endless fun putting together this custom puzzle that comes in two sizes (30 pieces and 56 pieces). You can use one big family photo, mix photos of your child and their friends or even add in a snapshot of their favorite pet.

Looking for a fun way to commemorate this special occasion? Order a cheery stuffed animal that’s dressed in festive graduation garb! You can choose from six different bears in various colors and add the graduation year and your child’s name.

Send your kiddo off to middle school with a personalized backpack they'll be proud to show off in front of their classmates. This one comes in eight patterns that are great for both girls and boys and has an adjustable chest strap that helps keep weight balanced.

Make playtime more fun with a personalized bean bag that has your little graduate's name and picture on it. The polka dot design adds a touch of whimsy and it's available in a plethora of colors. The best part? It's got a top handle that makes it easy to move around.

Personalized graduation gifts for middle school students

If you've got a fashionista on your hands, she'll love this chic necklace that comes in three finishes: gold, rose gold and silver. It's available in several designs, so whether you want to add her name/initial and graduation date or her name and a graduation cap charm, there's plenty of variety to choose from.

Finally ready to give your soon-to-be-high-schooler a cell phone? Have some fun with a custom case that expresses their personality. You can choose from three colors and three styles and can add as many photos as you want!

Talk about fancy feet! A pair of personalized photo socks with your graduate's name and photo makes for a fun accessory and it's definitely a gift they'll be eager to show off to all of their friends. You can also use a photo of their pet if you prefer!

Middle schoolers are all about decorating their space to suit their personality, and a custom pillow is the perfect statement decor piece. All you have to do is upload your own photo/design one one or both sides and pick which size you want: 14"x14" or 18"x18."

Personalized graduation gifts for high school students

These days, we all tend to store photos on our phones, but there's something nice about printing them out every once in a while and popping them in a cute frame. This one can be customized to include the graduate's name and school and will look great in their college dorm room.

If the teen in your life is constantly glued to their smartphone, a wireless charger is a practical gift that they'll get plenty of use out of. A personalized one that has a fun inspirational quote will bring a nice smile to their face every time they break it out to juice up their phone.

Make it easy for your high school grad to come home from college and visit more often with this spacious embroidered weekend bag. It comes in three colors and can be monogrammed with a full name or initials. It's also pretty durable!

A laptop is at the top of every high school graduate's wish list, but so many of them are just cookie-cutter models that every other student can have. Luckily, you can make Microsoft's new Surface Laptop your own and choose from two sizes, four colors (including blue, rose gold, gray and black) and two keyboard finishes. Other awesome features include a vibrant touchscreen and impressive battery life (up to 19 hours).

Personalized graduation gifts for college students

There's something about a monogrammed wallet that just screams "adult," so it's a great gift option for a college grad who's ready to embark on the next stage of their life. You can choose from seven color schemes with this leather trifold wallet and will love the fact that the material is easy to clean and water-resistant.

Getting your college degree during a pandemic is no small feat, and it's worth commemorating the accomplishment with a personalized mug. This one reads "Even a Global Pandemic Couldn't Stop Me" and can be customized to include the graduate's name, school and graduation year.

College graduation is just the beginning of a lifetime of adventures, and a set of monogrammed luggage will get the graduate in your life ready to make their mark on the world and travel to uncharted territory. This lightweight carry-on luggage has a TSA-approved lock and wheels that spin 360 degrees, so it's easy to maneuver.

After all that hard work, a college grad's diploma should be proudly displayed in their home or new office, and this one has a nice personal touch. It has a spot for the diploma, tassel and a photo and can be personalized with the grad's name and class year. You can also add in an inspirational quote or message!

