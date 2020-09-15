What I learned from graduating college in the middle of a pandemic

Whether it was learning how to draft a cover letter or how to network efficiently, I learned a lot about job hunting in my Boston University journalism classes. What I didn’t learn? How to find one during a pandemic.

In a recent survey of 132 organizations, Talent Board found that 74% of companies were scaling back employment to a certain capacity while 32% decided to completely freeze hiring. It didn’t take long for me and my fellow graduates to realize this harsh reality.

Once I graduated from my living room in May, I reached out to my former supervisors to let them know I was available to offer freelance services. I was expecting a resounding, "We’d love to have you back to help!" Instead, many told me they didn’t even have the resources to take on additional freelancers. The majority of recruiters I interviewed with recited a similar script: We’re not hiring.

Throughout college, I was hypermotivated to secure an internship or job every summer. While I didn’t think the post-grad job hunt would be easy, I knew I had the skills to be ready to apply once graduation came. A sparse job market changed that.

My immediate reaction was panic. How am I ever going to find a job in my field?! My Zoom happy hours with friends quickly turned into venting sessions that all boiled down to the same question: Are we ever going to enter the job market? Once June arrived, I knew these doom-and-gloom talks were getting me nowhere but a spiraling, negative mindset. Planning my own intervention of sorts, I sat myself down and thought about what I could do to be productive during this time of uncertainty.