15 personalized face masks for kids going back into the classroom

As the school year begins, some parents across the country are preparing to send their kids back into the classroom safely. This means filling their backpacks with face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and labeled lunchboxes.

While a face covering is on most back-to-school supply lists, finding one they'll actually want to wear can be difficult. To make the search easier, we rounded up a list of personalized face masks for kids to encourage the little ones to wear one.

We found styles with printed names to ensure they don't lose their mask on the playground. We even found some face mask accessories for kids, including a custom lanyard with their name.

So whether you're looking for a design that will minimize mask mix-ups or one that will encourage usage, our list has an option you'll want to add to your back-to-school shopping list.

Best personalized masks for kids

These kids-friendly masks prove that safety can also be stylish. Before ordering, you can choose one of 13 patterns for the mask material and request a personalized monogram in your favorite thread color.

Covered in a sparkly horse pattern, this mask will make any animal lover smile. It's designed with a slot to hold a disposable filter and includes adjustable straps for a snug fit.

Let their superhero side run wild with this cloth face mask from Zazzle. The lightweight design can be personalized with a name and also has a slot for a disposable filter.

This bestselling face mask is decorated with your child's name and a whimsical drawing of a unicorn. It has a double-layer design with a polyester front and a cotton back for breathability.

Made with 100% cotton, these cloth face masks for kids are machine-washable and designed with a two-ply structure. Add your child's name to the top to ensure there are no mask mix-ups throughout the day.

This top-rated mask is crafted with machine-washable cotton and a rayon interior pocket. In addition to solid colors, the masks come in designs that feature donuts, doodles, paw prints and more.

Keep the little ones safe with these fun, vibrant masks from Melissa's Stitches. Each one is available in a small, medium or large size and features adjustable earloops for an optimal fit. Just request your color of choice and name personalization for a one-of-a-kind design.

Before you send your child into the classroom, hand them one of these colorful masks that's bound to make them stand out. Each one has a three-layer design, adjustable straps and the option to add name personalization.

Personalize this design so they can "let it go" without actually losing their mask. These Disney princess masks feature a photo of your little one's favorite character along with their name to give the mask a personal touch.

Customize this mask by adding your favorite photo to the exterior material. You can also choose a pre-designed image if you need some style inspiration.

11 Dibsies Personalized Face Mask

Your child will want to show off this cool mask to the entire classroom. It's made with a polyester exterior and three layers of cotton gauze lining. The mask also has adjustable earloops and can be personalized with an embroidered name.

Ensure your kid has their mask on them at all times with this custom lanyard. It has two clasps on each end to hook onto the ear loops to make sure their mask is close even when it's off. You can also customize the lanyard with letter beads that spell out your child's name and their choice of cord color.

This washable mask from Personalization Mall is available in seven colors and styles. It has adjustable ear loops, three-layer design and is emblazoned with their name.

With 12 patterns available, your child can pick a face mask that truly suits their personality. This Etsy seller sells masks that are machine-washable, breathable and comfortable for all-day wear.

Pack a backup mask for your kid in one of these convenient mask holders.

The lightweight case fits almost any size mask and can be customized with a letter, name or initials. The bag is secured with a zipper and includes a split key ring that can be attached to a backpack or belt loop.

Kids love the tie-dye trend, and it won't go anywhere when the school year starts. This set comes with three adjustable, breathable and machine-washable masks.

Spark some conversation with this custom mask that features your household pet. If you have a specific look in mind, this Etsy seller can help your idea come to life on a two-ply mask.

