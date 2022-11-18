Our 8 makeup and hair favorites from the People x TODAY Beauty Awards — all under $18

The People x TODAY Show Beauty Awards (exclusive to People) is back for the 8th year, where the two teams paired up to try hundreds of beauty products in search of finding the best-of-the-best in hair, makeup and skin care.

TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin-Brooks and People Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share their favorites of the winning picks in the hair and makeup categories, from a smoothing shampoo to tame frizzy hair to smudge-proof liquid eyeliner that creates the perfect cat eye. Not only will you find this list full of impressive items, but you'll find these picks to be rather affordable, too. After all, everything can be found at Amazon, Target and similar retailers — with all products under $18!

Keep reading to see our eight favorites, and to see the entire list from the People x TODAY Show Beauty Awards, visit People.com or pick up People available on newsstands nationwide.

People and TODAY Beauty Awards 2022: Hair and makeup

TODAY staffers raved about how pigmented, long-lasting and buildable this gel-powder eyeshadow is. From earthy hues to a bold blue, you can choose from six different shimmery shades and apply it with a brush or finger.

This multi-tasking, award-winning liquid eyeliner is infused with vitamins and aloe vera, and applies with a matte finish, says the brand. One staffer said it glided on easily and didn't budge. She even mentioned it was comparable to a high-end brand she frequently used.

If you're looking for a lipstick that's both nourishing and pigmented, this L'Oreal pick contains natural hydrating ingredients and will leave your lips feeling moisturized, says the brand. Staffers loved that it didn't dry out their lips and still had a "lipstick look."

Tame frizzy hair with this sulfate-free, smoothing shampoo. According to the brand, the protein-infused formula will block out up to 98 percent of humidity and staffers said it left their hair feeling super clean with a great scent.

For the full effect, complete your wash routine with the accompanying smoothing conditioner. The brand says you can expect smooth hair for up to 72 hours without it feeling heavy.

Staffers not only loved the amazing and beach-y scent of this scalp scrub but also raved about how clean their scalp felt after use. According to the brand, it contains apple cider vinegar and sugar to gently break down excess oil and dirt build-up, leaving your scalp feeling exfoliated and revitalized.

These Pantene boosters are meant to be added to your favorite conditioner to give your hair multiple benefits, including a color boost, hydration and strengthening. Staffers said they noticed an instant difference with their color in just one use.

This detangle cream will take care of unruly strands, leaving your hair silky and looking its healthiest, says the brand. The sulfate-free formula is infused with argan oil and aloe and staffers loved the scent.