This dark spot correcting serum has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon. People are raving about how much this product has helped lighten dark spots and brighten the affected areas afterward.

The main ingredients in this serum include 2% hydroquinone, salicylic acid, kojic acid, azelaic acid, lactic acid and vitamin C. The brand attributes the product's effectiveness to the presence of these ingredients.

Board-certified NYC Dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman told TODAY that all of these are "great ingredients which help with pigment problems."

For example, vitamin C helps with dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, brightens, firms and tightens, according to Dr. Jaliman.

Before you apply the serum to any affected areas, be sure to thoroughly read the instructions. The serum can be used once or twice per day depending on your skin's needs and sensitivity.

"Serums like this can complement any sort of treatments you are receiving at a physician's office," said Dr. Jaliman. "I would maybe use [it] every other day if you have sensitive skin."

Dark spots — also known as hyperpigmentation — are not only caused by sun exposure, but also by things like acne, pregnancy, hormonal changes and other injuries to the skin, according to the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology.

"It's an unbelievable product," one person began. "I've [put] hundreds of dollars into products, my dermatologist who I adore, lazer treatments, retin A (the most potent) and this product wins out of all of them."

"I would recommend this entire Admire My Skin line to anyone who would like brighter, tighter, younger, more healthy looking skin!" one reviewer said.

Negative reviews point out issues with skin irritation, so it's best to test a small area before applying to the whole face.

