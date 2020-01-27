Over 4,000 people love this bestselling weighted blanket on Amazon

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If you've tried every potential sleep aid in the book to no avail, you might have some luck with one of the latest popular ways to ensure a good night's rest.
Weighted blankets are quickly becoming a go-to method for relaxing and reducing stress. Finding a weighted blanket that actually works can prove to be quite the challenge, but many Amazon customers have been turning to this option from YnM — and the rave reviews speak for themselves.
YnM Weighted Blanket
The blanket is composed of seven layers that work together to create a comfortable and breathable sleep environment. It's also filled with glass pellets that are meant to provide extra weight, which may help you fall asleep soundly without all of the tossing and turning.
Lynelle Schneeberg, Psy.D, sleep psychologist and fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, previously told TODAY that weighted blankets can be a great stress reliever.
"Many people like the feeling of pressure against their body and do find this pressure to be quite relaxing,” Schneeberg said.
When choosing from the 21 available styles of the YnM Weighted Blanket, you must not only consider the design you like, but also the weight that is suitable for your body. Studies show that blankets that are more than 10% of a person's body weight are best.
If you're hesitant to make the purchase right away, Schneeberg recommends getting under a generous amount of blankets to see if your body enjoys the heavy feeling.
This popular YnM design is currently the bestselling weighted blanket on Amazon and has over 4,000 five-star reviews.
"I never write reviews but thought I should after buying two of these blankets!" one reviewer wrote. "I haven’t slept through the night for almost six years, thanks to a difficult pregnancy and baby. It trained my body to only sleep a couple hours at a time. I tried everything, and am shocked that a weighted blanket worked so magically!"
Other reviews found it to be even better than layering tons of blankets on top of each other.
"I have always layered blankets and quilts on my bed to get the weighted feeling. This blanket does it so much better," one reviewer wrote. "I sleep so well with this weighted blanket and love the way it wraps around me. The weight is perfect (10% of body weight) and just feels so good."
The blanket has also become a hit in the Shop TODAY office!
"The YnM weighted blanket was featured in our TODAY Hot List segment as a must-have product for Christmas," said our director of e-commerce Jen Birkhofer. "It felt like an affordable way to dip my toes into the trend (it was on sale for $54 at the time!) and see if I could get better sleep. So far, I've used it mostly to unwind while I watch TV before bed. I really do feel like the weight of it helps relieve some tension after a long day and still my mind a bit."
If you're looking to get a better night's sleep or simply just trying to relax after a long day, this weighted blanket has got you covered.
