Winter is in full effect! With the cold, snowy months and holidays approaching, what better gift to buy (for yourself or a friend!) than this cozy weighted blanket. While you may fantasize about crawling into bed and throwing on your favorite pajamas during the long work week, you still might find yourself tossing and turning trying to fall asleep once you hit the sheets.
Weighted blankets are becoming a staple in many peoples' homes, and this ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket is designed to help you sleep peacefully throughout the night — without waking up in a puddle of sweat. While heated blankets may be the preference for some, many people like this cooling blanket all year round because it's light and thin. Better yet, you can catch it at a special Cyber Monday discount right now on Amazon!
ZonLi Heavy Weighted Blanket
With over 2,600 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, customers cannot stop raving about how soundly they sleep with this blanket.
"The blanket works great for helping me fall asleep, relax, stay asleep comfortably," one reviewer wrote. "It takes a day or two to adjust to the added weight, but doesn't make it any hotter while sleeping."
"This blanket is very soothing! It's very relaxing at the end of the day. I feel like my energy is becoming calmed and contained when I am stressed out," another reviewer said. "My muscles begin to release, almost like a massage."
The weighted quilt is crafted with a breathable cotton fabric and the square design helps to evenly distribute the weight inside so that you can get a good night's sleep without the inconvenience of readjusting.
According to experts, adding a weighted blanket to your bed can also offer a sense of calm to your nighttime routine.
"Many people like the feeling of pressure against their body and do find this pressure to be quite relaxing," said Lynelle Schneeberg, a sleep psychologist who is also a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
The blanket usually costs $96.90, but with Amazon's Cyber Monday deal you save over 30% off. It's also available in different sizes, prints and even offers a kid's version — all at a different sale price, so you can catch the deal that is suitable for you.
If you're looking for other options, these blankets are also highly rated:
1. Weighted Idea Adult Weighted Blanket
This option from Weighted Idea has over 1,000 positive reviews, and it's currently 23% off.
2. YnM Weighted Blanket
This is another Amazon's Choice for weighted blankets, and over 3,000 customers agree with Amazon's recommendation.
