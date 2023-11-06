With October behind us, fall is officially in full swing. The month is marked by dropping temps, changing leaves and, of course, the start of holiday sales season.

Last month, we saw Shop TODAY readers scoring deals during Amazon's October Prime Day event, Prime Big Deal Days, shopping steep discounts on tech products and luxury beauty favorites. With early Black Friday deals beginning to roll out and gift guide season officially upon us, plenty of gift-worthy fashion finds and self-care products made their way into our carts, too.

Keep scrolling to see the finds that made the Shop TODAY readers’ bestsellers list in October.

Shop TODAY bestsellers in October 2023

This bestseller combines what we love about aromatherapy and bath bombs to turn a shower into a spa-like experience. Simply pop one of these pucks into the corner of the shower, breathe deeply to enjoy the aromatherapy benefits and unwind.

Be honest … when was the last time you cleaned your AirPods or earbuds? This neat pen is designed to get into those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies to get your earbuds looking brand new again. One Shop TODAY editor even put them to the test and was really impressed. Did we mention these were a bestseller around the gifting season last year? It's likely because they make such smart stocking stuffers.

This crème-to-powder eyeshadow stick is smudge-proof, crease-proof and reviewers say it will stay on all day. Since it comes in a convenient stick shape, you don’t need to use a brush to apply the eyeshadow — it simply glides on, and then you can use the built-in smudger to blend. From shimmery metallics to neutral matte tones, the stick comes in more than 30 universally flattering shade options.

When the temps drop, we might be more prone to dry cuticles and hangnails, but with this editor-approved nail oil in hand, you can keep dry nail beds at bay. With over 120,000 ratings on Amazon, this stuff is the real deal and can even help you get in on the nail slugging trend.

Whether you attach it to a keyring, a backpack or a dog leash, tracking valuables has never been easier. And if you’re someone who prefers to leave their phone on silent, have no fear. Tap the device twice and your phone will start ringing — even on silent mode. Note: This only connects with Apple products.

Flats are having a moment right now, so we’re adding these on-trend shoes to our carts. These Shop TODAY-favorite affordable padded loafers go with just about everything and are perfect for everyday wear.

When it comes to Wi-Fi in your home, pretty much everyone has dead or slow zones, whether it’s the basement, garage or outdoor areas like the deck or patio. Thankfully, this Wi-Fi extender solves that problem. The brand says it simply plugs into an outlet and connects with your Wi-Fi to boost coverage up to 1500 feet.

These initial rings are a modern take on the classic Signet ring. They make a statement alone, but you can also choose your initials and wear more than one.

We love a set at Shop TODAY, and this stack includes four bracelets for less than $9. Grab this combo — which includes a chunky chain link, a classic serpentine, a large link bracelet and a bangle — and add your favorite watch or current stack for a customized overall look.

Deemed the best hair straightener during Shop TODAY’s inaugural Beauty Awards, this classic brand, Chi, has been around for decades and loved by many. With only one power button to worry about, this hair tool features ceramic plates, meaning it won’t damage your hair while styling it, according to the brand.

A dermatologist recently broke down the benefits of gold in skin care for us — and this is one of our favorite metallic eye masks. These come individually wrapped in a set of 15 pairs, so they’re easy to throw in your bag for some self-care on the go.

This unique formula is like a cousin to hairspray and dry shampoo, since it absorbs oil at the roots, adds volume and texture and has an invisible finish with a touch of hold. Users say it’s a great alternative to dry shampoo for the days when your hair is not super dirty, but not exactly fresh, either. The travel-size bottle is perfect for throwing in your purse to use throughout the day when your ‘do could use a refresh.

These leggings were a winner in our Start TODAY Wellness Awards for best overall leggings or yoga pants. The brand says they are crafted with a customer-favorite, four-way stretch and a slightly brushed buttery soft fabric so they can provide unrestricted movement during workouts and daily wear.

Bio-Oil is a tried-and-true brand we love, and the brand is discounting some bestsellers for Prime Day. The body oil was a winner in the Shop TODAY Beauty Awards, where it easily won thanks to being super hydrating on the skin without feeling greasy.

The Laneige lip mask has a cult following — that includes one Shop TODAY editor. Stock up on this bestseller before the temperatures drop and prepare to kiss flaky, dry lips goodbye.

Smooth any flyaways and tame frizz in just a few swipes with this hair wax stick. It’s especially great as a finishing touch on updos and edges, and it is perfect to throw in your bag to have on the go.

Bring on the fall fashion! We’re entering cozy season and all we want to wear these days are comfy sweatshirts. This crewneck for men and women is a staple basic and a ridiculously good deal at under $15.

They make look a little silly, but one Shop TODAY writer calls these mop slipper shoes "a cleaning game-changer." Funcional and surprisingly comfortable, these slippers are made with a microfiber chenille that's safe to use on wood, tile, cement and linoleum floors, according to the brand.

This smart plug works with Alexa to add voice-control to any outlet. That means you can turn on or off fans, lights, appliances and more from anywhere, and it's under $25 right now.

This surge protector has a whopping eight outlets and four USB ports, meaning it can power up to 12 devices at once. The five-foot cord length and flat plug mean it’ll fit in a lot of different spaces — and it is 52% off right now.