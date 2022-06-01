Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
We've already reached the beginning of June, which means it's definitely time to start spring cleaning if you haven't already. As we start to spend more time outside, and inevitably drag more dirt and bacteria back inside, it's especially important to keep your space clean and tidy.
If you have hardwood or tiled floors, you know how difficult it can be to keep them looking spotless. My trusty modern yet flimsy mop recently gave out on me, so I decided it was time to go back to basics. I opted to try my grandma’s approach to cleaning floors: a good old-fashioned mop and bucket combo.
I ordered one of the bestselling mops on Amazon — the O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop. It has nearly 100,000 verified five-star ratings and near-perfect reviews from over 12,000 shoppers.
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop
At $33 for the entire O-Cedar system — collapsible mop handle, machine-washable reusable cloth head and bucket with pedal-activated spin technology — I was sold.
It's easy to assemble
Assembling the mop was so simple I didn’t even need to consult the instructions that came with it. I simply extended the pole, which starts out about the length of two bananas, and popped on the triangle-shaped head. The bucket, which holds six liters of water, comes in one piece. All I needed to contribute was floor cleaner.
It mops up dirt fast
The same week the mop came, my 10-year-old neighbors were doing odd jobs to raise money. So, I hired them to mop my laminate floors, which my 150-pound Leonberger had decided to paint with his muddy paw prints. This mop tackled the dirt with ease.
At just over 5 pounds, the mop is light enough that the girls had no trouble pushing it around. Plus, the “telescoping pole” is adjustable, so they could easily get it to a comfortable height.
The hands-free wringing system is game-changing
The pedal was by far their favorite feature. There’s something so satisfying about wringing out a mop, and this hands-free method is incredibly efficient.
It's a compact and convenient system
Personally, I love that the entire mop bucket fits in my kitchen sink — and I don’t have an oversized sink by any means — so I can easily fill and empty it. The microfiber head dries faster than the rope-style mops my mom used to have and, since the handle collapses, it’s compact enough to fit in a tight utility closet.
What I’m not crazy about is that there’s not a separate compartment for the dirty water. So, when I clean my two-car garage or my dog has a field day at the river and then runs into my house, I have to dump and refill more often than I’d like to or use a separate bucket for clean water.
I’d pay another $10 to have the “dual bucket technology” that other mops advertise.
It's surprisingly affordable to maintain
The manufacturer recommends replacing the microfiber head every three months. A package of three replacement heads costs $20. So, even if I’m on the three-month program, it ends up being cheaper than other alternatives I've seen on the market.
O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop Replacement (Pack of 3)
It might not be flashy, but this classic mop makes spring (summer, fall and winter) cleaning an absolute breeze.
