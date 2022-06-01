At $33 for the entire O-Cedar system — collapsible mop handle, machine-washable reusable cloth head and bucket with pedal-activated spin technology — I was sold.

It's easy to assemble

Assembling the mop was so simple I didn’t even need to consult the instructions that came with it. I simply extended the pole, which starts out about the length of two bananas, and popped on the triangle-shaped head. The bucket, which holds six liters of water, comes in one piece. All I needed to contribute was floor cleaner.

It mops up dirt fast

The same week the mop came, my 10-year-old neighbors were doing odd jobs to raise money. So, I hired them to mop my laminate floors, which my 150-pound Leonberger had decided to paint with his muddy paw prints. This mop tackled the dirt with ease.

At just over 5 pounds, the mop is light enough that the girls had no trouble pushing it around. Plus, the “telescoping pole” is adjustable, so they could easily get it to a comfortable height.

The hands-free wringing system is game-changing

The pedal was by far their favorite feature. There’s something so satisfying about wringing out a mop, and this hands-free method is incredibly efficient.

It's a compact and convenient system

Personally, I love that the entire mop bucket fits in my kitchen sink — and I don’t have an oversized sink by any means — so I can easily fill and empty it. The microfiber head dries faster than the rope-style mops my mom used to have and, since the handle collapses, it’s compact enough to fit in a tight utility closet.

What I’m not crazy about is that there’s not a separate compartment for the dirty water. So, when I clean my two-car garage or my dog has a field day at the river and then runs into my house, I have to dump and refill more often than I’d like to or use a separate bucket for clean water.

I’d pay another $10 to have the “dual bucket technology” that other mops advertise.

It's surprisingly affordable to maintain

The manufacturer recommends replacing the microfiber head every three months. A package of three replacement heads costs $20. So, even if I’m on the three-month program, it ends up being cheaper than other alternatives I've seen on the market.

It might not be flashy, but this classic mop makes spring (summer, fall and winter) cleaning an absolute breeze.

