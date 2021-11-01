Whether through dirty shoes, muddy paws, or daily comings and goings, our carpets take a beating over time—a carpet cleaner can help. Based on our tests, we recommend the five best carpet cleaners below. If you’re just getting started shopping, consult our carpet cleaner buying guide.

To determine which are the best carpet cleaners, we put each carpet cleaner through a three-day battery of cleaning tests. Our engineers soil large swatches of off-white nylon carpet with red Georgia clay. We run a cleaner over the carpet for four wet cycles and four dry cycles, simulating how you’d clean a particularly dirty spot on a well-trafficked carpet. Then we repeat the test on two more swatches.

These machines are powerful—a reliable carpet cleaner can remove embedded dirt and grime without leaving behind a trail of water and a soggy carpet. But they’re also heavy. Before you choose a model, take stock of the area you’ll be cleaning.

If you live in a one-story house, for instance, you might not need a model with a long hose. “On the other hand, if you have carpeted stairs, you want a carpet cleaner with a long hose so you can reach up the steps,” says Larry Ciufo, who oversees Consumer Reports’ carpet cleaner tests. “You don’t want to put the cleaner on the top step and tug on the hose; the machine could barrel down on top of you.”

Bear in mind that carpet cleaners are noisy—some are so loud that we recommend wearing hearing protection. And don’t select a carpet cleaner based on brand name alone. In our tests, we found big differences among models from the same brand. While Bissell holds the top spot in our rankings, , for example, one of its models is also at the next-to-last spot.

Keep your upright or canister vacuum cleaner at hand before you tackle a messy rug or carpeting. Carpet cleaner manufacturers typically suggest that you vacuum up loose debris before using a carpet cleaner. This ensures that you’re not wetting the carpet with excess dust or dirt, creating a bigger mess.

And if you’re looking for something smaller in stature, see our review of Bissell’s Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaners, which weigh in under 10 pounds and pack a pretty powerful punch when compared with Resolve sprays in our tests.

Is Carpet Cleaning Worth the Money?

You know the value of a clean carpet better than anyone, and maybe it’s not that high for you. To better understand the financial value of carpet cleaners, one consideration is whether you want to rent or buy a carpet cleaner, or even whether you want to hire a carpet cleaning service. In our comparison of the three options, here’s what we determined:

With an initially higher cost—two of our recommendations cost roughly $100—buying a carpet cleaner is about as costly as renting a carpet cleaner five times.

Therefore, it’s cheaper to own a carpet clear at the sixth use.

No matter what, buying will always be less expensive than hiring a service.

5 Best Carpet Cleaners in CR's Tests

CR members can read on for ratings and reviews of the five best carpet cleaners, based on our latest lab tests.

CR’s take: Weighing 24 pounds when empty—and 30 pounds when filled with water and cleaning solution—the Bissell ProHeat 2X Lift-Off Pet 15651 is well sized for carpet cleaning. This top-rated machine has a removable tank with a useful carrying handle that makes trips to and from the sink easier; you don’t have to drag the entire machine with you each time you need a refill. But at just over 5 feet, the hose is average length. This model might fit the bill if you have a smaller space in a one-story house; it can cover only 15 square feet on one full tank of solution. (Some machines cover twice that area.)

CR’s take: The Hoover PowerDash Pet FH50700 is lightweight, inexpensive, and a good choice for those who have small carpets or area rugs. When empty, it weighs only 12 pounds, and it weighs 17 pounds when full with a gallon of water, making it easy to move around the house as you clean. This model doesn’t come with a hose, so you might not be able to clean tight areas such as stairs as easily, and it lacks an extra carrying handle. Overall, this Hoover earns Very Good ratings across the board in critical performance tests, with one exception: noise. All the machines in this category are quite loud.

CR’s take: The TurboBrush PowerClean 2987 from Bissell is one of the least expensive options in our ratings. It’s fairly light at 12 pounds, comes with separate clean- and dirty-water tanks, and gives you plenty of cord to move around while you clean (20 feet). This model doesn’t have a hose, and its cleaning performance is only so-so, but it earns an Excellent rating in our dryness tests. If you only have a few spots to work out and don’t need a carpet cleaner that digs really deep, this could be the model for you.

CR’s take: The sleek Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic FH52000 ticks a lot of boxes. This model hits CR’s dryness test out of the park. In addition, it’s easy to use, earning a Very Good convenience score. Its unique design lets you simply push the vacuum forward to clean and pull back to dry. The machine is equipped with a hose, separate tanks for water and cleaning solution, and a carrying handle. However, its cleaning performance rating is only Good.

CR’s take: If you have a large budget, the Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Pro Carpet cleaner, although pricey, may be a good fit. The machine’s cleaning is Very Good, and it’s an ace at leaving behind a dry carpet. It has an exceptionally long hose, which makes it easier to clean hard-to-reach spots. But because the tank weighs a hefty 43 pounds when empty—and a whopping 65 pounds when filled with water and cleaning solution—it’s difficult to lug around while you clean.

Worst Carpet Cleaners

Although their names might look similar to the ones that sit near the top of our ratings chart, the following three machines—the bottom scorers in our ratings—are worse than average at cleaning.

The Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet FH50251 performs at two extremes. It’s one of two carpet cleaners that gets the poorest marks for cleaning in our tests. But it also gets one of the best scores for (not) leaving behind a dry carpet, earning an Excellent rating in that test. It does have some nice convenience features, such as separate tanks for clean and dirty water, a hose that’s more than 8 feet long, a carrying handle, and brush attachments. But bells and whistles don’t make up for poor performance in our ratings.

One of the higher-performing Bissell models on the list of top carpet cleaners has “pet” in its name. So does the Bissell DeepClean Deluxe Pet 36Z9, but that’s where the similarity ends. Unlike the Bissell ProHeat 2X Lift-Off Pet 15651 mentioned above, the DeepClean Deluxe Pet is only so-so at cleaning and worse at leaving a dry carpet behind, earning a Poor score in that test. But it costs about the same as our top Bissell pick, proving that the price-quality relationship doesn’t always bear out.

Another carpet cleaner with “pet” in its name that can’t compete with other models by the same brand is the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete FH53000PC. This model struggles with both cleaning and drying. The only things going for it are that it has a carrying handle, separate tanks for clean and dirty water, and a long hose.

