Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is back — here are 20 of the best deals

While the anticipation for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale continues to build, the retailer's discount counterpart, Nordstrom Rack, is offering some major deals right now thanks to its Clear the Rack event.

The seasonal sale includes an additional 25% off all clearance items — meaning you can save up to 75% off designer styles through July 26.

Whether you're looking for last-minute summer essentials or back-to-school clothes, there's a little bit of something for everyone. To make shopping the sale easier, we've rounded up a list of the clearance event's current bestsellers — and it includes everything from shoes to tech gear.

To shop the event by category, click on each link below to find what you're looking for:

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack women's deals

This ruched dress is comfortable enough for casual wear, but can also be dressed up with a pair of heels. As part of the Clear the Rack event, you can snag this fashionable find for just $15.

If you're looking to get your fall wardrobe in order, there are plenty of denim styles to choose from as part of the clearance event. This style from Joe's Jeans with a 4.6-star rating is still available in nine different sizes for less than $45.

This lightweight tank can be worn alone or styled under a denim jacket on cooler nights. The soft rayon-blend fabric keeps it breezy without being see-through.

You can save more than $90 on this one-piece swimsuit from Reebok, which offers full coverage in two vibrant prints.

This tote form Rebecca Minkoff is just one of the designer deals you can snag on sale as part of the Clear the Rack event. It can transform from a crossbody to a traditional tote by simply removing the straps.

These platform wedge sandals currently hold a 4.5-star rating from Nordstrom Rack reviewers, who are calling the shoe "comfortable and stylish." Both the brown and black styles can be paired with jeans or a comfortable dress for an effortlessly chic look.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack men's deals

These top-rated jeans are made from a breathable cotton and can be styled for any season. Better yet, you can now save $70 on these versatile jeans.

If you're in need of a go-to casual look, this floral-print shirt will bring the summer vibes all the way through the season. Its muted tones make it easy to pair with shorts or khakis.

These stylish frames from designer Ted Baker are on sale for just $35. The added nose guards make them as comfortable as they are affordable.

These neutral sneakers are easy to style for casual wear or can even be worn for more formal occasions. With a canvas upper and padded footbed, they don't sacrifice style for comfort.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack kids' deals

This classic-style sweatshirt is perfect for chilly fall days. You can save more than $20 on this back-to-school wardrobe staple as part of the Clear the Rack event.

This adorable pullover is lined with fleece, so it will keep little ones warm as the days get colder. While both styles are currently on sale, you can snag the pink foil color for less than $10.

A stylish pick for the fall, these booties can be paired with leggings or jeans for an on-trend look. Even better? The pull-on style makes wearing them hassle-free.

Any back-to-school wardrobe wouldn't be complete without a sleek new pair of shoes, and the markdown on this adorable Sperry design is hard to resist.

This roomy backpack is available in five different designs to suit any student's style and features both interior and exterior pockets for plenty of storage.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack home deals

Weighted blankets have become increasingly popular within the last few years thanks to their stress-relieving properties. You can save big on this style from Dream Theory, which is on sale for less than $40.

A perfect addition to any bedroom or dorm room, this dock station can charge and hold AirPods, Apple Watches and iPhones all at once.

Whether you're planning fall picnics for the family or know a student that will be spending more time outdoors, this foldable picnic blanket makes it easy to pack up and go. It conveniently folds into its own portable bag and even has a handle for added convenience.

Summer isn't over yet! These nautical beach towels from Apollo Towels are currently on sale for just $20, a major markdown from the original $50 price tag.

The monogram mug trend has been on our minds since J.Lo put it on our radar just a few months ago. Now, you can get in on the trend for nearly half the price.

