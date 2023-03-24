You won't believe the savings we found at Nordstrom Rack — up to 85% on pricey finds

Do you know that feeling you get when you come across a good sale? You know, when you find your favorite mascara for half off or a discount on the fashion essential you've been eyeing for ages? That feeling — a cross between surprise, utter elation and complete happiness as you add to cart. Yes, we know and love it, too, which is why we just had to share a sales event that will have you getting those shopping butterflies all over again ...

The Nordstrom Rack "Clear the Rack" sale is here, and while seeing is believing, we still can't believe the markdowns that have been dropping. Right now, the retailer is shaving up to 75% off its sale items across all categories; plus, an extra 25% on top of that if they happen to be on clearance (which most of them are!).

We're seeing up to 85% off deals on popular swimwear, unheard-of markdowns on designer items and so much more. But everything is going out of stock at lightning speed, so you'll want to shop quickly — or at least until March 26, when the major shopping event officially ends.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack fashion deals

Loungewear: It's the cozy-comfy trend that will likely be in style until the end of time. So, you might as well stock up on as many stretchy, soft and stylish pieces as you can — and these flared leggings check all three boxes. Plus, they're also 70% off.

I think we can all agree that being comfortable and confident in our clothes takes precedent over trends and style. Sometimes reaching for shapewear is your solution to feeling and looking your best. These high-waisted shaping briefs — with their "firm-control" waist, cooling fabric and mesh design — could also be the answer.

When it comes to transitional wear, we're tempted to wear this chic sweater every day until summer hits. While we're loving the knit material, puffed sleeves and wide neckline, that unexpected open back has us wanting to buy it in all three shades.

For a limited time, you can grab this Natori bra for almost 60% off. According to the brand, the underwire offers plenty of support, and the straps are adjustable to help you create the perfect fit.

Kick off spring in style with a dress that will have you itching for even warmer days ahead. We're loving the puff sleeves, ruched material and sweetheart neckline.

The sale on this flattering bathing suit might seem unbelievable, but it's true — the one-piece in green is actually over 85% off. The must-have swimwear boasts thick straps, ruched detailing, a trendy stripe design and full coverage front and back.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack shoe and accessory deals

Shoes

It might be sandal season, but a chic pair of mules is versatile enough to wear year-round. We've got our eyes on this Sam Edelman open-weave style, and we'll admit, they'd look great walking beachside on your next vacation.

BaubleBar's customer-loved eternity ring is available for up to 80% off in two stunning colorways: Rainbow and pink.

Will these braided sandals ever go out of style? Not if they still look this chic — and are available for half off the original price. The chunky heel and trendy design can easily be dressed up or down, so you can pull these babies out night or day to create the perfect look.

You can grab this Steve Madden quilted bag for less than $20 during Nordstrom Rack's big clearance sale event. It comes with gold and silver chain handles, depending on the shade, and a crossbody strap that is also removable so you can customize it for all your looks.

A black pair of flats should be a work wardrobe staple. If you're looking for the style, you should eye up these shoes from Draper James, which include a square toe, bow-tie detailing and a fun checkered interior.

Dagne Dover is unparalleled when it comes to its bags and wallets, but you don't want to sleep on the brand's wallets! This canvas option features plenty of space for all your financial needs, including slip pockets, 10 card slots and an exterior compartment.

When you get that "something's missing" feeling about an outfit, sometimes a cute belt is all you need. This leather option comes in tan and black, and both feature beautiful gold-tone studded detailing.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack beauty deals

You're making isn't going anywhere with this setting duo. The set comes with the cult-favorite All Nighter spray and a setting powder in your choice of shade color.

Gift yourself a relaxing aromatherapy experience in the comfort of your own bathroom with these eucalyptus mint shower tablets. Just place a tablet and the included dish at the edge of your shower floor and add some water to activate the aroma.

If you plan out your hair wash schedule down to the second, you can know how frustrating it can be when the unexpected messes with your calendar. When you need to extend the life of your blowout for longer, you can count on this Drybar dry shampoo to keep it looking fresh and clean for days. The brand promises the formula is absorbent and won't leave a white cast on your scalp.

Out of the 417 reviews, 83 percent of shoppers rated this facial cleanser five stars for its texture, scent and ability to clean skin without drying it out. "I love this cleanser," said one user. "My skin is dry and I use a towelette to remove my make up and follow with this cleanser. It leaves my skin soft, thoroughly cleanser and refreshed. It feels relaxed and soft."

Spring may be here, but we still have some time before we reach tanning weather. Until then, you can grab this self-tanning mousse to give your skin a touch of color and glow that will have people asking what destination you went to for spring break.

With savings like these, now's the time to give that old and weak hair dryer the boot. You can grab a brand-new "pearly" version from Chi for just over $50 during the Nordstrom Rack sale. The tool is said to be lightweight, a great travel companion and powerful enough for faster blowouts.

Stila's Waterproof Liquid Eye Line just received the title of Shop TODAY's "best liquid eyeliner," and now you can shop the micro tip version for 15% off. It boasts the same award-winning formula, but a more precise applicator to create a sharper and bolder line.

If you have a blemish, this breakout box has a solution. It comes with a trio of dots and strips, specifically formulated to gently heal all your spots: Salicylic acid dots for pimples, hydrocolloid dots for whiteheads and charcoal nose strips to target blackheads and excess sebum.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack home deals

If you can't remember the last time you replaced your bedding, now might be the time to upgrade your sheets. Luckily for you, we may have found the perfect set, which features a 200-thread count and is made from 100 percent cotton, which the brand says is bound to be an "every-season favorite."

In the midst of planning your next getaway? Make sure you're prepared on the packing end with a duffle for all the essentials. This one from Duchamp includes an extra large main compartment, a padded laptop pocket (for all you workaholics) and multiple compartments to store everything you need.

For some, nailing down a proper bedtime routine could be the only way to ensure a restful night's sleep. This sound machine can help, thanks to it's nine different noise modes, built-in night light and multiple time settings.

This sale is meant for the happy host or hostess looking for a conversation piece to show-off at their next gathering. If you prefer to meet for cocktails and light bites, this "happy hour" charcuterie board is sure to take center stage.

Phone cords are overrated, which is why you need wireless charing in your life. This compact charger (it's less than 4 inches wide!) will make the perfect addition to your nightstand and travel bag as it's made for easy portability.

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Factually, we have no idea if that's true, but what we do know is, that a good meal in the a.m. can help you start the day on the right foot — which is why you need to add this 3-in-1 appliance to your cooking arsenal ASAP. Imagine cooking bacon, making coffee and toasting muffins with one machine ... and all at the same time. We can't think of a better gadget.