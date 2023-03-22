Shop 19 shapewear deals from Shapermint, Skims and more — starting at $14

One thing we all want to experience when wearing our favorite outfits is to feel confident and comfortable. Sometimes you might end up leaning on the power of shapewear to help acheive that.
If you're looking to try sculpting pieces under a new dress, work wear or even loungewear, we have you covered on affordable and highly-rated shapewear. And that's not all, these finds happen to all be on sale.
From Shapermint to Skims, we found some amazing deals to shop (up to 65% off!) across the shapewear category for every body type and size. That means comfortable compression leggings, bodysuits and even slimming shorts to wear under your favorite T-shirts.
Shapermint shapewear on sale
Shapermint is a Shop TODAY editor favorite and right now, the brand is holding a spring sale where you can score on shapewear, swimsuits, leggings and more shaping essentials. But hurry, the sale only lasts through March 30.
Shapermint Essentials Seamless Comfort Shaping Leggings
According to the brand, these leggings are "designed to be lived in" and are seamless with tummy control. Grab them at an impressive 65% off during the spring sale.
Shapermint Essentials All Day Scoop Neck Bodysuit
With this bodysuit, you can expect compression support in your tummy, booty and upper back, says the brand. It goes with anything in your closet, and you can even wear it alone as a top.
Shapermint Essentials Open Bust Bodysuit Shaper Panty
If you're just looking to shape certain body areas, this bodysuit has an open bust design. The brand also notes that you can expect butt-lifting support, too.
Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Panty
Save 40% off on this tummy control panty, which comes in five different colors. The brand says you'll feel fully supported during high-impact activities or just lounging.
Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts
One Shapermint reviewer says these are the best spandex ever. "Not only do [these] fit unbelievably well but they don't lose their shape." You can score these highly-rated shaper shorts at 50% off during the spring sale.
Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Cami
If you're looking for a shaping piece that's easy to throw on, the brand says this smoothing cami provides control — and you don't have to wear a bra!
Shapermint Truekind Everyday Comfort Straps Wireless Shaping Bra
There's nothing better than a comfortable and supportive bra, and one Shapermint reviewer says she can wear this all day long. "I work in healthcare and this holds the girls in place all shift, with no issues. Super comfortable and breathable!"
Skims shapewear on sale
Skims Soft Smoothing Short
This smoothing short sits high on your waist and provides light support, says the brand. Skims also suggests that you can wear these shorts under your clothes or even alone with your favorite tee or sweatshirt.
Skims Soft Smoothing Tank
Whether you're looking for a smoothing tank to wear under a shirt or new loungewear, this option is extremely lightweight, according to the brand. It also comes in nine colors and sizes XXS to 4X.
Skims Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
According to the brand, this mock turtleneck bodysuit is the "perfect base layer." It comes in three different neutrals and is marked down at 32% off.
Skims Soft Smoothing Shine Bralette
Coming in three different colors with a hint of shimmer, reviewers said they loved how comfortable and supportive this bra can be. It features a pullover style and seamless bustline, says the brand.
Spanx shapewear on sale
Spanx Everday Shaping Panties Brief
According to the brand, these shaping panties are perfect for everyday wear since they're not fully designed to be a compression piece. One verified reviewer ordered them in three different colors, saying, "I really like the way they look under jeans, [they] just help smooth everything out a bit."
Spanx Plus Size Thinstincts High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
This fan-favorite style provides complete tummy control while offering breathability, says the brand. One Zappos reviewer says she wears them all day. "These Spanx give me a smooth silhouette with no rolling at the thighs or at the top. I wash these after every wear and they have held up well so far."
Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
If you're looking for ultimate control and a full sculpting piece, this bodysuit hits at the mid-thigh and even features "booty enhancing pockets." Right now you can grab it at 30% off, but sizing is limited!
Spanx Thinstincts Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
You can expect a firm sculpt with this bodysuit, though this piece definitely focuses on your lower stomach, says the brand. It comes in black or nude and in sizes XS to 2X.
More shapewear on sale
Maidenform Minimizing High-Waist Shapewear
With over 10,000 Amazon ratings, you can score these shapewear shorts at 63% off, which means they're only $14! Many reviewers said the material was "butter soft" and comfortable for all-day wear.
Nebility Tummy Control Bodysuit
According to the brand, this bodysuit has a 360-degree seamless design. With almost 12,000 Amazon ratings, one verified reviewer wrote, "this is most definitely the best bodysuit I own. It's super comfortable, you can wear it all day with no problem."
FeelinGirl Shapewear Bodysuit
You'll save 60% off this body suit, which also offers "lifting" support, says the brand. It comes in 11 different colors, from neutrals to blue.
Shaperx Bodysuit Thong Body Shaper
This No.1 Amazon bestseller features a thong design, so you'll have zero worries about a panty line. One verified reviewer says she will be buying more. "I am obsessed. I got the thong shapewear for a comfy daily [piece] and forget I am even wearing it. It offers excellent support on my double D chest as well."