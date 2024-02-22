BRB, we’re busy shopping Old Navy’s newest launches — our favorite picks start at $8

It's no secret that Old Navy has had a revival over the past few years and frankly, the Shop TODAY team (and our readers!) can't get enough. Not only is the brand affordable, but the quality is great making it a staple, go-to brand for many.

And with spring on the horizon, there’s nothing better than a wardrobe refresh. Luckily, Old Navy is rolling out new arrivals that are tailored for getaways, real life and everything in between.

From linen-blend sets and elevated basics to customer-loved statement pieces, keep reading to shop our favorite picks. Better yet, many styles are also on sale right now with discounts ranging from 30 to 50% off! You can thank us later.

Old Navy new launches | How we chose

Let's face it, no wardrobe is complete without a plain T-shirt or two. For just $8, this versatile top will become your go-to for years to come.

Made with 100% cotton, this relaxed fit top can be dressed up for a professional office look or dressed down for running errands around town. Available in both black and brown with sizes ranging from XS to 4X, you'll find your perfect fit.

Everyone needs a classic going out top and this pick from Old Navy is just begging to hit the town. With ruching at sides and a chic mock neck, this under $11 top is a steal.

A spring or summer-friendly easy slip-on style sandal is a must-have. For just $12, these will get you to and from the beach or pool in style.

Not only is gauze lightweight and airy making it the perfect material for warmer months, but it's extremely flattering. Reviewers praised this top for its versatility and flowy nature while not being boxy.

Spring and summer are all about fun, funky patterns and this striped top checks those boxes. Ideal for throwing over a swimsuit or tank, there are so many styling possibilities with this piece.

Let us be the first to say it, this summer will be one for linen everything. Surely this skirt will earn compliments galore and it's 30% off right now.

Who doesn't love a one-and-done outfit? Save yourself the morning stress and throw on this stylish shirt dress and be on your way. Not to mention, it's also 30% off right now. What more could you ask for?

Who can resist a satin midi skirt? Not us! Pair this with tights during colder months and then a strappy sandal in summer and you're good to go.

We're getting closer and closer to spring break and it's time to start shopping for swimwear. But let's face it, nothing beats a classic black, one-piece.

Pair this piece with a turtleneck underneath or opt for just the vest itself and you're ready to channel your inner Dianne Keaton. This modern take on a linen-blend vest is a home run in our books.

Available in a vibrant green, sweet floral print and plain black, this dress screams cocktails at sunset. Better yet, reviewers are saying it fits like a glove and is true to size.

Workout dresses have gained a lot of popularity over the years and our team can confirm, they're worth the hype. One reviewer loved this dress and went on to say, "It hugs the right places, and it has very breathable fabric."

Denim is the name and versatility is the game with this jacket. While this piece just hit the site, it's already earning praise from reviewers. Bonus points if you pair this with denim pants for a classic Canadian tuxedo.

Trench coats will never go out of style and this new release is no exception. It’s easy to layer up for cooler days, yet lightweight enough for when the weather starts to warm up.

Trouser pants are having a moment right now and our editors are here for it. Made with an elasticized back waistband and sizes up to 4X, jumping on the this trend bandwagon has never been easier.

