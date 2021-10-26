From skin care to cold brew, here are 13 products to try this National Pumpkin Day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Pumpkin is the official flavor and scent of fall. From visiting the pumpkin patch with family and friends to trying every pumpkin spice–flavored drink we can get our hands on, now is the time to join the pumpkin craze, especially since it is National Pumpkin Day.

This versatile gourd has deep ties with the fall season, but beyond its fame for being able to transform into a spooky jack-o-lantern, pumpkins also have many health and skin benefits. Pumpkins contain antioxidants that can protect skin from environmental damage and reduce inflammation, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist and the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told Shop TODAY.

So, if you haven't found a love for pumpkins yet, what are you waiting for? To help you celebrate National Pumpkin Day, lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share the best pumpkin products to buy. Read on to shop lip balms, face masks, wine and more.

For the home

If you are looking to bring the scent of fall home with you, this pumpkin picking candle will remind you of family hay rides and the hunt for the perfect pumpkin. The candle, which burns anywhere between 60 and 80 hours, smells of pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla and more warm, sweet scents.

Wrap yourself in the scent of fall with this relaxing room spray. With notes of walnut, pecan, freshly cooked pumpkin, caramel and more, this spray is designed to be used on linens and pillows and in living rooms, bathrooms and cars. Serenelocin is founded by a nurse and healthcare executive whose products are handcrafted in California and made in small batches.

For self-care

In just two minutes, this intensive pore exfoliating treatment is meant to work to improve texture and the look of pores. By using lactic acid and fruit enzymes, this treatment is formulated to help remove surface dullness, soften fine lines and give users a glowing, youthful complexion.

This thick whipped face mask will help purify your skin and remove gunk from even the most congested skin. Splendid Dirt is a natural nutrient-rich formula filled with fresh enzymes from organic pumpkin puree, as well as active yogurt cultures that boost radiance and improve uneven skin tones.

Fall is the perfect time to relax, and what better way than to draw yourself a calming bath. This cinnamon, lime and sweet wild orange oil fizzer is soothing and might make any day feel like a treat. Plus, the adorable pumpkin design is perfect for spooky season.

This customer favorite is made with natural pumpkin enzymes and AHA glycolic acid to improve overall skin clarity. The mask is made to gently exfoliate skin, brighten and improve firmness and skin tone.

PROMO: For an extra 20% off your order, use the code TODAY20 or visit this link.

Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with an extra dose of relaxation this fall? This limited-edition pumpkin spice CBD oil is the perfect option. The brand says these drops are 100% natural, keto-friendly and have a smooth, mild taste.

Food and drink

These delicious pastelitos are perfect to bake with your family or prepare for guests. The total baking time is 40 minutes at 375 degrees, which gives you plenty of time to whip up a simple syrup that pairs well with the pastry.

Celebrate the fall season with this crisp, wheat ale that offers the refreshing flavor of pumpkin. To enhance the flavor, this beer features a blend of spices including cinnamon and nutmeg. The brand says this drink is best served in a pint glass rimmed with sugar and cinnamon, or accompanied by a shot of spiced rum.

Pumpkin spice is the official flavor of fall, so why not try it as a wine flavor? Sweet, tangy and brewed to be perfect for the season, this wine will draw you in with its delicious smell of apple, ginger and clove.

Upgrade your coffee with this limited-edition pumpkin spice coffee creamer. Stir it into your favorite cup of coffee and enjoy the sweetness.

Coffee lovers will fall in love with this pumpkin spice Nitro cold brew coffee. According to the brand, it infuses their cold brew with nitrogen to help achieve a velvety smooth taste without sugar or dairy.

For pets

Treat your furry friend this season with these pumpkin supplements. Pumpkins are naturally rich in fiber, which helps support gut health and stool quality. Made with only two ingredients, these supplements are great for both dogs and cats.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!